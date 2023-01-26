Earnie Stewart leaving US Soccer as part of shakeup

Kamil Krzaczynski/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — US Soccer Federation Sporting director Earnie Stewart is leaving to join PSV Eindhoven following the departure of American general manager Brian McBride, a management shakeup that leaves men’s Coach Gregg Berhalter in uncertainty.

Berhalter and McBride were hired by Stewart, and the coach’s contract expired Dec. 31. Three days later, the USSF announced Berhalter was under investigation for a 1991 domestic violence incident. Anthony Hudson was then appointed interim coach.