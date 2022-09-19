Early Week 3 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups and Free Agents

In the NFL, a backup player’s value can turn on a dime due to an injury to a player ahead of them on the depth chart or a productive outing that demands more playing time in future games. Fantasy Football players must recognize the value of the “next man up” to succeed on the waiver wire. After watching the Thursday and Sunday games in Week 2, here’s a look at some players to pick up in Week 3.

Quarterbacks

Tua Tagovailoa, undefined

In short roster leagues, Tagovailoa may still be in the free agent pool. He’ll be rostered in all formats after passing for 469 yards with six touchdowns against the hapless Ravens‘secondary. Maybe Tyreek Hill had it right when he said his new quarterback was the most accurate in the NFL. His success and two elite wideouts scream, “start me” going forward. The Dolphins passer is available in 38% of leagues.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button