Early Tally, Stellar Defense Leads Women’s Soccer Over Lafayette In Sun Belt Opener

LAFAYETTE, La. — A Megan Watts penalty kick in the 10th minute proved to be the Lone tally on Friday night as Old Dominion won its Inaugural Sun Belt Conference contest 1-0 at Louisiana.

The win gives Old Dominion (3-4-1, 1-0-0) its third shutout in its last four games. That also runs an undefeated streak to four matches in a row.

“I am really pleased with the win Tonight and thought we put in a Stellar team performance to get the three points,” said ODU Head Coach Angie Hind . “For your first game in a new conference, you really want to get the win and we did just that tonight- that was the most important thing.”

Watts had a Breakaway chance and was tackled inside the penalty box resulting in the scoring opportunity at the 10:22 mark. She put the ball in the lower right corner of the net for her second goal of the season.

Old Dominion peppered the nets to a 9-1 shot advantage in the opening 45 minutes.

“Megan converted her penalty kick with great composure and that gave us a platform to control the action. Despite having the ball in their half, we were always on watch due to their talent up top,” said Hind.

In the second half, the Monarchs maintained their intensity on defense and kept attacking the net to end the match with a 15-3 shot advantage.

“I thought our back line was very strong Tonight as a unit. It’s tough to be on such a long road trip for your opening game in conference and get a result. We are very proud of the team for doing just that,” Hind added .”

Old Dominion hits the road again on Thursday heading to Harrisonburg to take on James Madison.