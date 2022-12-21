Early Signing Day predictions for Wolverines

Michigan football is in the running for many top prospects due to make their decisions on Wednesday during Early National Signing Day.

National signing day is upon us yet again. In this article, I’m going to give my thoughts on some of the prospects who have Michigan football as a top choice heading into the day. I’d like to note that this article is purely speculation and that I do not have concrete evidence that any of these predictions will be correct.

It’s no secret that the 2023 class has been somewhat disappointing. Don’t get me wrong, it’s still a great group of kids and I think a lot of the members of the class are severely underrated, but a lot of us were expecting a top 5-10 class after beating Ohio State and making the Playoffs .

Although the class has been less than we hoped, the Wolverines have a chance to make some big splashes on Wednesday that could improve how the class is viewed. I’m going to look at four recruits that realistically could choose Michigan football on Wednesday.

Jayaire Hill

There has been a lot of Panic surrounding Hill after he seemingly left Michigan football out of his top 5, as shown on his Instagram.

While this is alarming, Hill is known as a jokester. I have a Sneaky suspicion that this is another joke because it seems absolutely absurd to me that Michigan would not be in the top 5. If Hill does in fact choose a different school, especially after Illinois defensive Coordinator Ryan Walters left for the Purdue head coaching job, it will be a Massive fumble by Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines.

By all reports, the Wolverines still feel optimistic about Hill. I’m not sensing any sort of major panic, and because of that, my gut says Michigan football is the choice.

While I very easily could be wrong, I think the Wolverines have done too much in this recruitment to lose it. I’d also like to note that none of the 24/7 crystal ball predictions for Hill have changed since his top 5 post was made. Michigan still holds every crystal ball, including two that came today (the 20th), and one that came on the 18th.

The prediction? Michigan football. The Wolverines get an elite defensive back on board.