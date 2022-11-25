‘Early PIP Shot’: Golf World Divided Over Justin Thomas’ Thanksgiving Post

Sportsmen’s words go through deep inspection. The media and the fans wait for an opportunity for them to say something that they can pounce on. Justin Thomas didn’t make them work too hard three years ago when he called the famous American holiday, Thanksgiving, “overrated.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He recently returned to clear the air about his tweet, leaving fans divided once more.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Justin Thomas Thanksgiving controversy

Three years ago, Justin Thomas started a huge controversy with his comments about Thanksgiving. They had said in a tweet that “Thanksgiving dinner is overrated. If it was that good, we would eat it all the time. Come at me.” The fans certainly did go at him. They voiced their disagreement with him quite strongly.

Only recently, on Thanksgiving this year, the two-time major Winner decided to revisit his controversial tweet from 2019, and said that he took back his words and wrote, “I admit when I’m wrong.” They then said, “I thoroughly enjoy my Thanksgiving meal,” before ending his tweet is yet another debatable point. They stated, “Now if the turkey was replaced with steak, I’d love it.”

Jun 9, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Justin Thomas reacts after missing a putt at the sixth hole during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

One fan agreed with him and wrote that he wished it was chicken, and that Thomas was right with his initial tweet. But Justin had already taken back his words. They weren’t ready to face yet another 3-year Thanksgiving storm.

Fans react to Thomas’ preference for steak over turkey

He tweeted back to the fan, saying that if he could do over what he said in 2019, he’d reframe his words and say, “I love Thanksgiving sides, but think turkey is very average and would rather have steak.” Thomas then went on to add, “But hey, where’s the fun in that?”

This, of course, sent the fans into yet another frenzy. While many commented saying they agreed with him, equally as many disagreed. Some fans suggested that he hadn’t tried turkey the way they made it and offered him tips and suggestions. One fan said this was his “Early PIP shot.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Justin certainly riled up the crowd at yet another Thanksgiving. Perhaps he’ll revisit this in three years. What is your take on a good Thanksgiving dinner? Are you on “#teamsteak”? Or do you side with the turkey lovers? Let us know in the comments below.

Watch This Story: ‘There Won’t Be Another…’: Latest Tiger Woods Revelation, Courtesy of His ‘Little Brother’ Justin Thomas, Has Golf Fans Reacting in Excitement