Early morning house fire near Golf and Tennis

JACKSON, Wyo. — Six people have been displaced this morning following a house fire that occurred early this morning in the Jackson Hole Golf and Tennis neighborhood.

At approximately 1:15 am Jackson Hole Fire/EMS (JHFEMS) received a call that a house was on fire on Coneflower Drive in the area of ​​Jackson Hole Golf and Tennis. Upon arrival, crews worked to extinguish the fire, but the house sustained significant damage. Six people were occupying the house at the time the fire started and evacuated without injury. None of the surrounding structures were impacted.

Photo: JHFire/EMS

JHFEMS is still at home, working to mitigate the area. The public should not be alarmed if they see or smell smoke or hear crews working in the area.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. JHFEMS will provide more information as it becomes available.

