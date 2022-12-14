Early look at Georgia football players who could declare for the 2023 NFL Draft

ATHENS — Georgia, like most every other program, has work to do re-recruiting current players with the NFL draft approaching and the transfer portal open. Kirby Smart knows he has players with Eligibility remaining headed for the 2023 NFL Draft, most notably potential No. 1 overall pick Jalen Carter, a junior defensive tackle.

Offensive tackle Broderick Jones and cornerback Kelee Ringo are also projected first-round picks and would seem unlikely to return — although neither has made any sort of public statement, and they likely won’t until after the season. This is a Georgia football team that’s bought into the team-first concept, and that’s part of the reason the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs have put together a 13-0 season heading into the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal game with Ohio State on Dec. 31. Smart is keeping the game as his primary focus, but he knows better than anyone another Reload is ahead with senior Captains Kenny McIntosh and Christopher Smith among those headed to the NFL and likely targets for senior all-star games that play into the draft evaluation process . Likewise for linebacker Robert Beal, who’s headed to the East-West Shrine Game. Receivers Kearis Jackson and Dominick Blaylock have all options open, including declaring for the NFL draft or transferring to other schools. But there are some players whose future could go either way — such as redshirt sophomore Captain Sedrick Van Pran — who are candidates to re-recruit with potential NIL money and multi-million dollar insurance policies.

Van Pran is widely projected as the No. 3 center prospect — a Day 2 draft pick, at best. There have only been two occasions since 2000 where more than one center has been picked in the first round, and the average position for the No. 3 center over the past five years is No. 76 (third round). So, as a “for instance,” Smart and his staff would provide Van Pran with his draft grade and the financial aspects of his decision. Last year’s first-round NFL center, 25th overall pick Tyler Linderbaum, signed a four-year, $13.2 million contract. Center Luke Fortner, the first pick of the third round, signed a four-year, $5.5 million contract. Senior Captain Nolan Smith, however, is apparently “done” at Georgia according to Smart, ending any speculation he might return for another season. Smith, who has a year of eligibility remaining through the NCAA’s Covid provision, suffered a season-ending torn pectoral muscle on Oct. 29, giving him a recovery window approaching the NFL combine (Feb. 28-March 6).

In addition to potential financial incentives for players to return to Georgia, a look at the 2023 schedule suggests the Bulldogs could have a third-straight undefeated regular season. Here’s a look at 2023 Georgia NFL Draft-eligible players with Eligibility remaining and a best guess at their stock and pending decisions: (Note: Performances in all-star games, at NFL combine/Pro Day and NFL physicals and interviews will affect players’ draft stock) DT Jalen Carter, early first round, will declare OT Broderick Jones, mid-to-late first round, likely to declare CB Kelee Ringo, mid-to-late first round, likely to declare

TE Darnell Washington, late-first to mid-third, likely to declare OLB Nolan Smith, late first-round to mid-third-round, likely to declare RB Kenny McIntosh, mid-second-round to early-fourth round, likely to declare RB Kendall Milton, mid-third round to early fifth round, likely to return WR Kearis Jackson, fifth-to-seventh round, unknown OT Warren McClendon, fifth round to free agent, unknown

TE Arik Gilbert, fifth round to free agent, unknown FS Tykee Smith, fifth-to-free-agent, unknown PK Jack Podlesny, fifth-to-free agent, unknown. * Stetson Bennett, Robert Beal and Christopher Smith are among the players who do not have Eligibility remaining.

