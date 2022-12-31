Early Injury Report For Cavs At Bulls

The Cavs and Bulls don’t kick off for another 24 hours, but we already have an update on who may or may not be playing.

Darius Garland

Darius Garland has already missed his fair share of games this season due to a variety of injuries. They suffered a new one on Thursday night as the Cavs dropped their third straight game.

DG was hit on his shooting hand injuring his thumb. They played through the injury although Garland was clearly in some pain the rest of the game.

They did not practice on Friday and is considered QUESTIONABLE for Cleveland’s Matchup in Chicago.

Evan Mobley

The next up is the injury report Evan Mobley who is also considered QUESTIONABLE due to a sore right ankle.

It’s unclear whether this is a new injury or a reoccurring one he’s been dealing with. Mobley did miss three preseason games at the start of the season after he sprained the same ankle.

Cedi Osman

The Cavs were undermanned against the Pacers and one of those players who didn’t play was Cedi Osman. He was sidelined for the game with back soreness.

This same soreness has made him QUESTIONABLE for Saturday as well.

Robin Lopez

Robin Lopez has missed the last two games with an illness. Thankfully, it appears he is past the worst of it and he is listed as PROBABLE for Saturday night.

Ricky Rubio, Dean Wade, And Dylan Windler

The only three players that have already been ruled OUT for the Cavs’ approaching contest with the Bulls are Ricky Rubio, Dean Wadeand Dylan Windler.

Rubio is approaching his return and is with the team on the road trip but isn’t quite ready yet to make his season debut.

Scroll to Continue

——–

You may also like:

REPORT: Cavaliers To Pursue Wing On Trade Market

Could Darius Garland Miss Time With Thumb Injury?

“We Don’t Win Playing Other People’s Style:” JB Bickerstaff Comments On The Cavs’ Loss To The Pacers

Cavs Drop Third Straight As Pacers Catch Fire From Three

Jarrett Allen Gets Career Milestone Against The Pacers

Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle Ejected In Cavs-Pacers Game

—–

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Cavaliers!

Follow our comprehensive Cavs coverage through Sports Illustrated’s FanNation network here:

Website: www.cavsinsider.com

Twitter: @CavsInsider_FN