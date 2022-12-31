Early Injury Report For Cavs At Bulls

The Cavs and Bulls don’t kick off for another 24 hours, but we already have an update on who may or may not be playing.

Darius Garland

Darius Garland has already missed his fair share of games this season due to a variety of injuries. They suffered a new one on Thursday night as the Cavs dropped their third straight game.

DG was hit on his shooting hand injuring his thumb. They played through the injury although Garland was clearly in some pain the rest of the game.

They did not practice on Friday and is considered QUESTIONABLE for Cleveland’s Matchup in Chicago.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button