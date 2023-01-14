Early goal sets Ballygiblin on way to All-Ireland Glory

Ballygiblin 1-16 Easkey 0-10

After suffering a heartbreaking one-point loss in last season’s final, Cork’s Ballygiblin were finally crowned AIB All-Ireland junior Champions at Sligo’s Easkey’s expense.

With all that pain fueling their motivation the Cork men charged into the game in the best possible fashion with a Darragh Flynn goal after a breathtaking nine seconds of action.

Former AFL player and current Cork hurling panelist Mark Keane made the ground right from the throw-in, charging through the Sligo men’s rearguard to lay off to Flynn for the blistering finish.

Credit to Easkey, they did not relent after that hammer blow but the form of Joseph O’Sullivan and Cork football panelist Cathail O’Mahony was too much for the first time Connacht champions.

Andy Kilcullen responded straightaway for the Sligo men and although they seemed to settle well after the goal, Ballygiblin were always in control thanks to O’Sullivan’s accuracy.

To compound Easkey’s misery, Kilcullen’s and their second point was brought back by Hawkeye and chalked off.

Cathail O’Mahony of Ballygiblin in action against Shane Molloy of Easkey

Despite this the first time Connacht Champions showed resilience to land three scores in a row all on the left hand side. The excellent Kilcullen with a brace and Joe McHugh after a half goal chance.

The goal would remain the difference between the two sides and the three point margin was as close as Easkey could muster.

Ballygiblin only conceded one goal in their entire Championship season with that confidence at the back O’Sullivan and O’Mahony made it 1-08 to 0-06 at half time.

After the break, the decider became increasingly more one-sided as it progressed. Dónall Hanley clipped over for Easkey but defiant O’Sullivan took control with three unanswered scores midway through the half.

O’Mahony added the gold dust, injured for last year’s final, the corner man more than made up for it when he whipped over two sumptuous points along the sideline.

McHugh and Thomas Cawley added late points but twelve months of pain was worth the wait for Ballygiblin as Captain Fionn Herlihy climbed the Hogan Stand steps after a worthy nine-point win.

Ballygiblin: Christopher Noonan; Lorcan Finn, Fionn Herlihy, James Mullins; Micheal Lewis, Mark Keane, Barry Coffey; Ryan Donegan, Killian Roche; Dean Barry (0-01), Darragh Flynn (1-00), Shane Beston (0-02); Joe O’Sullivan (0-10, 0-05f, 0-0165′); Seán O’Sullivan, Cathail O’Mahony (0-03).

Subs used: Kieran Duggan for Barry (34), Dillon Sheehan for S O’Sullivan (55), Patrick Molloy for Beston (60), Aaron O’Brien for Roche (62), Cian O’Brien for Finn (63)

Easkey: Jimmy Gordon; James Weir, Eoghan Rua McGowan, Shane Molloy; Ronan Molloy, Niall Kilcullen, Rory McHugh (0-01), Dónall Hanley (0-01), Finnian Cawley; Fionn Moylan, Mikey Gordon (0-01), Thomas Cawley (0-01); Fionn Connolly; Andrew Kilcullen (0-05, 0-03f), Joe McHugh (0-02).

Subs used: Gavin Connolly for Hanley (46), Éanna Moylan for Moylan (51), Bernard Feeney for S Molloy (55), Luke Reddy for R Molloy (61), Thomas Rolston for F Cawley (64).

Referee: Caymon Flynn (St. Loman’s)