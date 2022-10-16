Early Goal Not Enough for Devils Against Mules

CARLISLE, Pa. – The Dickinson men’s soccer team got an 11th-minute marker from Saul Iwowo but it would not be enough to hold off the visiting Muhlenberg College as the Mules scored five straight to pick up a 5-1 Centennial Conference win on Saturday evening at Miller Memorial Field.

The Devils found paydirt on their opening chance of the match 10:42 in as Luke Bailey played the ball into Iwowo who ripped a shot beyond the reach of Ben Mulford for the early 1-0 lead. Dickinson kept up the pressure with Tyson Burling and Chris Hackley missing the mark, before Mulford was able to deny Iwowo during the 17th. A minute later Chris Richards found his way into the attacking third and let a blast go at Andrew Kempe who pushed it aside. However, Richards would get his revenge in the 27th when a foul just inside the box led to a penalty kick which he deposited into the net. Richards continued to be a thorn in the Devils side during the first half as he tallied three more shots in the half scoring another two times to give the Mules a 3-1 cushion at half.

Dickinson would not record a shot in the second half until the 12:03 mark when Iwowo launched one over the top of the goal. He had another go at the target in the 67th, however he missed it to the left of Mulford. Two minutes later after that Ethan Jarden fired over the keeper’s head as well. That set the stage for Muhlenberg to get two more thanks to Francois D’Elia and Jason Edelstein for the 5-1 final.

Mule Leaders

Goals – Richards (3)

Assists – Adams and Morris (1)

Shots – Richards (6)

Saves – Mulford (1)

Red Devil Leaders

Goals – Iwowo (1)

Assists – Beiles (1)

Shots – Iwowo (4), Jarden (2)

Saves – Kempe (3)

Next is the Pitch

Dickinson (6-6-2-, 2-3-1 Centennial) will try to continue their climb towards the playoff on Wednesday night when the Red and White head to Baltimore for a Matchup with fifth-ranked Johns Hopkins University at 7pm.