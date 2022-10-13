Early Goal Lifts NU over Siena

Next Game: at Rider 10/15/2022 | 1:00 p.m October 15 (Sat) / 1:00 p.m at Rider History

NIAGARA UNIVERSITY, NY – Ida Miceli scored in the fifth minute of play to lift Niagara (7-5-1, 4-1-1) over the visiting Siena Saints by a score of 1-0. Felicia Grufman stopped five shots en route to her fourth clean sheet of the season.

Game Recap

First Half

• Niagara got on the board early when Emma Bough sent a cross in from the right side of the net, finding Ida Miceli who would Punch it into the back of the net with her right foot.

• The Saints wouldn’t waste too much time trying to tie the contest as Annie Bagnall sent a shot towards the Niagara net, but Grufman was there for the stop.

• Emily Hähnel and Katie Diem would put back-to-back shots on goal for NU in the 14th minute, but nothing would come of the attempts.

• Niagara would take a pair of Corners in the 22nd and 23rd minutes of play, resulting in a pair of shots.

• The Purple Eagles would take a total of four shots in a three-minute span, including one that went wide from Annie Ibey and another that missed left from Miceli.

• Niagara would take two more shots before the end of the half, including one from Maia MacLean that would be stopped by the Siena keeper, Angela Fini.

Second Half

• Niagara took a PK in the 50th minute but the attempt from Diem went wide right of the net.

• MacLean took another shot on goal in the 55th minute but her attempt was once again stopped by the Siena goalie.

• Grufman made her first save of the half in the 60th minute after Katrina Kurtz attempted a shot from outside the 18-yard box.

• MacLean had another shot stopped in the 65th minute, her third shot on goal of the afternoon.

• Grufman made another save in the 75th minute to keep Siena off the board.

Niagara Notes

• Niagara is now unbeaten in its last five games, its longest unbeaten streak since last season.

• The Purple Eagles improve to 3-1-1 at home and have won 10 of their last 11 regular-season games at Niagara Field.

• Miceli scored her first goal of the season and fifth of her career.

• Grufman notched her fourth clean sheet of the season.

• As a team, Niagara has seven shutout wins in 2022, three shy of the single-season record of 10 set in 2014.

Up Next

• The Purple and White will head to Lawrenceville, NJ for a Saturday afternoon tilt with the Broncs.

Stay connected with Niagara Women’s Soccer on Twitter and Instagram. Follow Niagara Athletics all year long on Twitter, Instagram, Facebookand purpleeagles.com.