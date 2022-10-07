Early Goal Lifts No. 9 Arkansas Past Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The ninth-ranked Razorbacks (9-2-1, 4-1-0 SEC) defeated Florida (2-10-0, 0-5-0 SEC) via an early goal from senior Jessica De Filippo.

The win is Arkansas’ first against the Gators in Gainesville in program history.

First Half

Before De Filippo netted the 6th-minute goal, senior Anna Podojil recorded the match’s first shot in the 4th minute. Podojil had a leg in the score after she sent a cross into the top of the 6-yard box that found sophomore Sophia Aragon. Aragon’s shot off the cross hit the post and came back out into the box, where De Filippo picked up the rebound and fired into the open net.

The score is De Filippo’s fifth of the season and tied with A. Podojil for the team lead.

The Hogs fired off nine first-half shots and held the Gators to just one.

Second Half

Although a scoreless half, Arkansas fired off another nine shots and finished ahead in the shots column 18-3, the second time a league opponent has been held to three shots this season.

Goalkeeper Grace Barbara made two saves and notched her fourth straight shutout and her seventh of the season.

“There will be some positives we take away as well as some learning lessons,” Arkansas Coach Colby Hale said. “Winning is hard and we will celebrate a win. Although we limited their chances, there will be some details we need to clean up. The press is getting better, and we are creating chances and sets. We need to put a full 90 together. We will celebrate tonight and get ready for a good Vandy team on Sunday.”

Next Up

The Hogs will return to Fayetteville and host Vanderbilt on Sunday, October 9. First kick is set for 2 pm and the match will be streamed live on SEC Network Plus. The match will be Arkansas’ pink match.

