Early Goal Lifts Marquette over Villanova, 1-0

Milwaukee, Wis.- The Villanova Women’s soccer team fell to the Marquette Golden Eagles on Sunday afternoon by a final of 1-0. With the loss the Wildcats move to 3-8-2 overall and 2-5 in the BIG EAST while Marquette moves to 7-6-2 and 3-3-1 in league action.

The game winning goal for the Golden Eagles was netted in the 15thth minute when Mia Haertle played in a corner from the far side. The ball found Elsi Twombly, who got a strong header off to put Marquette up 1-0 early. In the opening half the Wildcats had two shots, Alexa Wojnovich had the first in the 18th minute, and Brigid Molloy got one off right before halftime.

Megan McClay in the second half had nine saves to keep the Wildcats within one. The Graduate student finished with nine saves against Marquette, the most all season. The Wildcats best scoring chance came in the 79thth minute when Makayla Stadler set a strong shot to the lower left corner of the goal from 20 yards out that was saved.

Villanova will return home to host the UConn Huskies on Thursday. Kick-off at Higgins Soccer Complex is scheduled for 3:00 PM