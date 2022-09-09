Early goal lifts Clemson over No. 17 West Virginia, 1-0

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — An early defensive miscue proved costly for No. 17 West Virginia as they were defeated by Clemson, 1-0 at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.

In the 10th minute, Clemson’s Makenna Morris sent a cross into the box. WVU defender Gabrielle Robinson deflected the cross into the Mountaineer net, giving the Tigers the lone goal of the match.

“I’d put my money back on Gabby Robinson, our four-year senior. It had to be hard because I have never seen Gabby do that,” said WVU head Coach Nikki Izzo-Brown.

West Virginia’s best scoring opportunity came in the 67th minute. Maya McCutcheon was fouled in the penalty area while attacking towards the Clemson (4-1-2) net. However, Jordan Brewster’s penalty kick was saved by Halle Mackiewicz. It was one of four saves in the match for the Clemson goalkeeper.

“I thought we came out with high intensity. Unfortunately, we made a mistake and they capitalized. They made a mistake and we didn’t. That’s the name of the game.

“It is frustrating because I thought we did enough to win this game, if not come away with a draw. Unfortunately, this game is brutal. We’ve got to turn it back up and get ready for Sunday.”

West Virginia (3-2-2) outshot Clemson 10-5. The teams were even in shots on goal at four apiece.

The Mountaineers saw their three-match unbeaten streak come to an end. West Virginia will host Bucknell Sunday at 1 p.m