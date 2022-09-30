Early Goal Costs UCLA Men’s Soccer in Home Loss to Oregon State

The Bruins dropped their first conference matchup of the season after falling short against the visiting Beavers.

An early goal was the difference between No. 14 UCLA men’s soccer (5-3-1, 1-1-1 Pac-12) and Oregon State (4-2-1, 1-0-0 Pac-12) on Thursday night, as the Bruins could not battle back from a 1-0 deficit and fell by the same score. The blue and gold were outshot 11 to 3 during the contest and did not notch a shot on goal during the action.

Sophomore forward Aaron Edwards almost knotted up the action during the 90th minute, but his shot from inside the box was struck too hard and far wide.

