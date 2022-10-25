Early Fantasy basketball Pickups to target

Yahoo Fantasy’s Dan Titus offers a trio of early season additions for Fantasy Managers after the NBA’s opening week of play.

DAN TITUS: What up? Dan Titus with Yahoo Fantasy Sports. And I have three players that I’d pick up right now in Fantasy basketball. The first player is Derrick White, shooting guard for the Boston Celtics. He’s currently 47% rostered in Yahoo Fantasy leagues.

Now, Derrick White did start out a little bit slow. But I think he’s finally broken out of his slump, dropping 27 points with four rebounds and four assists versus the Orlando Magic on Saturday night. But it’s his defensive upside that I’m really chasing here.

And he’s locked in to anywhere between 25 and 30 minutes per night on a Boston Celtics team that currently ranks number one in Offensive rating through three games this season. He’s 53rd in per game value, but I still think that there’s room for growth. He’s going to be a great source for points, 3’s, and stocks. Pick them up right now in all Fantasy formats.

The next player that we’ll be targeting is [? waivers ?] is Brooklyn Nets guard slash forward, Royce O’Neale. He’s only 36% rostered in Yahoo Fantasy leagues, and he’s averaging 36 and one half minutes per game along with 4 and 1/2 stocks per game. When you pick up Royce O’Neale, you’re going to be getting a player that’s going to play almost every night. He’s only missed nine games across the last four seasons.

And he’s also a guy who can contribute in almost every category. But I’m primarily picking him up, because I want his steals, blocks, 3’s, and rebounds from the guard position. He’s currently 24th in per game value. And I think he’s a must add in all Fantasy formats.

The final player that I’m going to be picking up is Knicks backup center, Isaiah Hartenstein. The fifth-year center has always been productive in limited minutes, and he’s a permanent beast. His per 36 numbers extrapolate out to 15.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 3 and 1/2 stocks.

This season is no different. He’s almost averaging a double double through the Knicks first two games of this season with 11 points, 9 and 1/2 rebounds, and 2 stocks. Now, Mitchell Robinson did just ink a new deal, but I don’t think Hartenstein is going away at all this season.

He’s only rostered in 53% of Yahoo leagues. And with the Knicks playing four games this week, he’s a must add in all Fantasy formats for his ability to stuff the stat sheet. So my three Pickups this week are Derrick White, Royce O’Neale, and Isaiah Hartenstein.