Early buzz, rumours, teams that could deal

The two-week countdown to the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline is officially on and roster movement is all but promised.

Over the final 10 days before last year’s deadline, 10 teams consummated a total of nine deals. Most of the moves involved back-end roster players or marginal starters over late-round picks, but one big splash got everyone’s attention: the Los Angeles Rams shipping two Day 2 Picks to the Denver Broncos for the rights to Von Miller, a Super Bowl catalyst.

“Teams are seeing that you can have success if you play the market right,” an executive for an NFC team said. “The appetite will be there. We are becoming a better trade deadline league.”

During that span, the Broncos led the league with four deals completed. Will general manager George Paton stay aggressive to help Denver’s struggling offense?

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is always lurking, armed with quality Offensive line depth that teams covet. Roseman listens to every possible deal and already has an extra first-round pick in next year’s NFL draft. Will he impose his front-office will? And don’t forget about Rams general manager Les Snead, who has a fun letter to place in front of “Them Picks.”

The Carolina Panthers are in a clear reset window at 1-5, and general manager Scott Fitterer’s phone will be buzzing. They already have traded away disgruntled wideout Robbie Anderson.

Plus, there are always a few teams that aren’t as good as they thought and could move off key players as a result. The Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals, sitting at 2-4, come to mind.

To preview the action over the next two weeks, here’s a Notebook stocked with what I’m hearing on potential deals across the league.

All eyes on the Panthers

What the Carolina Panthers do over the next two weeks will be closely watched leaguewide. The Panthers entered the week with nine draft picks over the next two years. They just added future sixth- and seventh-rounders as part of a deal with Arizona for Anderson, whom the team had tried to trade for a while now.

Defensive end Brian Burns and defensive tackle Derrick Brown have garnered the most interest, but most people in the league I’ve talked to are skeptical Carolina would move off ascending former first-rounders who could serve as building blocks for a new coach. It would take massive hauls — first-round picks and more — to pry away one.

People from those same teams say running back Christian McCaffrey is available, under the right terms. “They want a lot,” a high-ranking AFC personnel man said. Think a first-round pick or more. Linebacker Shaq Thompson could be available, too.

play 0:38 Adam Schefter details the Panthers’ high trade demands for Christian McCaffrey.

A significant footnote: The Panthers restructured McCaffrey’s contract in March, pushing his base salary to around the minimum. That means a team acquiring McCaffrey would owe him a prorated version of $1.12 million this year. His contract becomes more complicated in 2023, with a salary of $11.8 million, which is not guaranteed.

That could be problematic for a team such as Buffalo, which wants to keep its cap Outlook clean for next year due to many top-dollar players on the payroll. But if a team is looking for a one-year rental to catalyze a Championship offense, McCaffrey might be the best bet. At the very least, Buffalo and others would love to have McCaffrey’s skill in their backfields. The Rams and San Francisco 49ers have been implicated in McCaffrey’s market, too.

The Panthers were open to dealing McCaffrey in the offseason, according to sources with multiple teams, so a move would hardly be a surprise.

Patriots WR could get more snaps elsewhere

Multiple teams have called the New England Patriots about wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, a talented run-after-catch guy with a reasonable $3.5 million salary. The Patriots have been inclined to keep him, but teams have a few weeks to change their minds.

The Las Vegas Raiders are always one to watch with New England deals since general manager Dave Ziegler, a former Bill Belichick lieutenant, has executed multiple trades with the Patriots since taking over Vegas in January, including one for offensive tackle Justin Herron last month.

Bourne would welcome a change in uniform due to declining opportunities. After 55 catches for 800 yards on 70 targets last season, he is on pace for 44 targets this season. Wideout Nelson Agholor is a name that comes up in discussions across the league, too.

Former first-round picks on the move in Vegas?

Speaking of Ziegler, it’s no secret he has worked to shed players from the Mike Mayock regime. A few players to watch are a pair of 2019 first-rounders, defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell and safety Johnathan Abram. I’m told Vegas has had talks with teams on both players in recent months, with Abram’s name circulating a lot.

Last week against the Chiefs, Abram played 54 snaps compared to 69 apiece for safeties Duron Harmon and Tre’von Moehrig.

“The Raiders are trying to start new with players who fit their personality,” an NFC exec said. “They’ve been pretty aggressive in that.”

Three TEs to watch

Tennessee Titans tight end Austin Hooper is a name to keep an eye on. He has been targeted 11 times in five games. Hooper is 27 and playing on a minimum salary of $1.12 million, with much of his $6 million deal paid out in a signing bonus.

2 Related

The Miami Dolphins are in a weird spot with Mike Gesicki, who is underused in Coach Mike McDaniel’s offense. After 73 catches a year ago, he has 15 through the first six games, although three have gone for touchdowns.

Sources say Miami is in the “we’re-willing-to-listen” phase with Gesicki, but isn’t quite shopping his services to other teams. Execs I’ve talked to don’t want much to do with his $10.9 million franchise tag and find it Odd Miami placed the tag on him in March to sit him on the bench.

The Denver Broncos are getting calls on their tight end depth. They play four of them and now get back Rookie Greg Dulcich, so this is a numbers game to watch. Albert Okwuegbunam is the player who would garner the most interest.

The Rams’ plans for Akers

A source said “all options are on the table” with Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers, who was ruled out last week due to personal reasons and might have played his last down for LA

Those options appear threefold: Trade, release or keep him on the roster. The last one seems unlikely at this point, particularly after Coach Sean McVay said Monday the team has explored the option of finding him “a fresh new start with another team.”

Sources I’ve talked to say Akers’ 2022 tape is just OK; he has 151 rushing yards on 51 attempts without much big-play flash. He Tore his right Achilles Tendon before last season and returned in the playoffs.

If there’s hope he can regain the burst that earned him second-round draft Billing in 2019, he could merit late-round compensation. A change of scenery could bring out his best.

CB Jackson could have suitors

Expect the situation with cornerback William Jackson III and the Washington Commanders to get resolved fairly soon. While sources confirm the NFL Network report that he wants out of Washington, which is now looking to trade him, I’m told the team doesn’t want this to linger.

There are layers to this discussion, due in part to the player’s health. An MRI has revealed an injury to Jackson’s lower back. It’s something he might be able to play through, but that’s largely up to Jackson, who as of late last week hadn’t officially requested a trade.

The team is trying to decide whether his injury requires a trip to injured reserve, which would shut him down for four weeks. And if he can play, should the Commanders proceed with a trade? They have been trying to sort through the situation.

The Broncos, Arizona Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers are among the teams that could use corner help.

In other cornerback news, multiple sources say the Seattle Seahawks have made Sidney Jones IV available. Seattle would love to keep Jones but is rolling with its young three-man corner rotation of Tariq Woolen, Mike Jackson and Coby Bryant. Jones, like most players, wants to play and can help a corner-needy team.

The Giants’ WR Carousel swirls

The New York Giants have about six wide receivers or zero wide receivers, depending on the week. They have the big-money option (Kenny Golladay), the explosive but enigmatic first-rounder (Kadarius Toney) and everything in between. Rival executives wouldn’t be surprised if general manager Joe Schoen tries to make a move here.

Darius Slayton is the obvious option. The Giants cut his salary to $965,000 after failing to trade him before the season, and he has some pedigree as a former 50-catch guy. The New Orleans Saints looked into his market in the past and could again.

play 1:22 Dan Orlovsky and Mina Kimes react to the Cardinals trading for Robbie Anderson.

Teams are also keeping an eye on Toney, who has two catches for zero yards on the season and has struggled to stay healthy. Mostly, teams want to know what’s up with Toney, whose obvious talent has been overshadowed.

There’s zero chance the Giants trade Golladay, whose guaranteed money bleeds into 2023.

A few general managers I’ve spoken to are certain Green Bay is looking for potential receiver help on the trade market. One player who makes sense is Pittsburgh’s Chase Claypool, who multiple execs believe was available in the preseason, although at a hefty price.

Claypool is coming off a big seven-catch, 96-yard game to get back on track, so perhaps that makes him more attractive for the Steelers to keep. The Rumors of his availability have persisted for a while now, though. He’s a major talent whose production has declined in each of the past two years.

Could a QB be on the move?

The Steelers have always kept three quarterbacks on the active roster, but they will field calls on third-stringer Mason Rudolph if teams show interest around the deadline.

The QB market has been quiet as teams such as the Dallas Cowboys used practice-squad options to fill short-term needs. But injuries can always change the equation, and with Kenny Pickett entrenched as the starter, Rudolph would probably welcome the change. Mitch Trubisky, as a team captain, will probably stay on for the season.

Rudolph’s best bet might be as a high-level backup for a West Coast team, such as the Rams (whose passing game coordinator, Zac Robinson, was an accomplished Oklahoma State quarterback like Rudolph) or the 49ers.

A few more trade tidbits

Watch out for the Houston Texans, who are giving off more we’re-going-young vibes. It always seems like Texans general manager Nick Caserio is looking for draft picks. Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill and defensive end Jerry Hughes are among players with reasonable salaries ($2 million each) who could help other teams. Same with linebacker Christian Kirksey (also $2 million), because the Texans like several young linebackers who are getting harder looks.

Everything you need this week:

• Full schedule » | Standings »

• Depth charts for every team »

• Transactions » | Injuries »

• Football Power Index rankings »

More NFL coverage »