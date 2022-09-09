Early Bird Registration For Youth Basketball Underway in Lompoc | Sports

Posted on September 9, 2022

| 9:00 a.m

Lompoc Parks and Recreation has announced that registration is underway for the fall youth basketball league. The program is open to boys and girls ages 4 through eighth grade.

This league emphasizes learning rather than competition, while boys and girls are taught the basic fundamentals of basketball. Practice and games will be held during the week and on Saturdays.

The cost to sign-up at early registration, which runs Sept. 6-23, is $160 for Lompoc Residents and $192 for non-residents, with sibling discounts being offered. After Sept. 23, registration fees will increase to $180 for Lompoc Residents and $216 for non-residents. Registration fee includes 30 $2 reimbursable raffle tickets and a T-shirt.

All registrations will be taken 9 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday at Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave. Saturday registrations will be available 9 am-noon Sept. 10, 17 and 24 and Oct. 1.

For more information, contact Lompoc Parks and Recreation, 805-875-8100, or stop by the Anderson Recreation Center.