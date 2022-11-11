Early BH: Highlights and hard truths

** ‘He’s a good Buckeye’ … Offensive Coordinator Kevin Wilson coaches the tight ends, so it’s understandable how he might be partial to a lunch pail guy like Cade Stover.

“Cade’s got 26 catches, but he’s played 470 or 480 plays,” Wilson said. “What are you doing on the rest of those plays? He’s a great player without the ball. Coach Day has found a way to get him some touches this year. Down the stretch, we will need to keep him going. He’s found his niche. He’s a loving tight end. I think he’s one of the best Buckeyes we’ve got. We have a lot of talent on this team. He’s a good Buckeye and he’s going to be one for life.”

Wilson described how and why Stover has been an effective captain and leader this season.

“They show up every day,” Wilson said. “They work hard every day. That being said… he doesn’t speak a lot, but when he speaks it is very genuine and very real. They have earned that respect. CJ (Stroud) said this year that Stover is one of the guys he looks up to.

“We have a lot of young guys on the Offensive line and I told him in camp he needed to be a voice for that O-line and say, ‘Hey, come on guys, we need to go now.’ “

Nine games down and all we have to say is there is more leading to do in the weeks ahead.

Also in today’s House…

* Highlights and hard truths?

* Goal oriented?

BUCKNUTS SUBSCRIBERS, FOLLOW THIS LINK TO READ TODAY’S BOARDING HOUSE

IF YOU ARE NOT A SUBSCRIBER, TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR 7-DAY FREE TRIAL TO SEE WHAT YOU ARE MISSING!