Earlham College recognized as one of the US’ top Liberal arts schools

RICHMOND, Ind. — Earlham College is, once again, being recognized by the US News & World Report as one of the top 100 Liberal arts Colleges in the nation. Earlham Ranks 81st among Liberal arts schools in the US News’ “Best Colleges” guidebook for 2023, 11 spots higher than its placement in last year’s guide.

According to an Earlham release, the college’s longstanding Excellence in affordability, teaching and commitment to a diverse student body have helped lead it to this recent recognition.

“Throughout our proud 175-year history, we have attracted outstanding students from across the world who are seeking a life-changing education,” Earlham President Anne Houtman said in the release. “This recognition by US News & World Report is an acknowledgment of the strength of our Intellectual community and our capacity to inspire students to be catalysts for good in the world.”

