Earlham College recognized as one of the US’ top Liberal arts schools

RICHMOND, Ind. — Earlham College is, once again, being recognized by the US News & World Report as one of the top 100 Liberal arts Colleges in the nation. Earlham Ranks 81st among Liberal arts schools in the US News’ “Best Colleges” guidebook for 2023, 11 spots higher than its placement in last year’s guide.

According to an Earlham release, the college’s longstanding Excellence in affordability, teaching and commitment to a diverse student body have helped lead it to this recent recognition.

“Throughout our proud 175-year history, we have attracted outstanding students from across the world who are seeking a life-changing education,” Earlham President Anne Houtman said in the release. “This recognition by US News & World Report is an acknowledgment of the strength of our Intellectual community and our capacity to inspire students to be catalysts for good in the world.”

Earlham is the third-highest-ranked liberal arts school on the list, behind DePauw University (45th) and Wabash College (55th). The Richmond-based college also ranks fourth for most international students, 13th for A-Plus Schools for B Students, 38th for best undergraduate teaching, 43rd for best value and 60th for ethnic diversity.

To compile the rankings, the release states, US News Compares thousands of institutions across the United States on dozens of measures of academic quality. These rankings “heavily favor” schools that are successful at retaining and graduating students while providing them access to quality, full-time instructors.

Earlham’s recently launched Epic Journey was certainly a Catalyst in the college’s rise in the rankings, the release states. As of the start of the 2022-23 academic year, every Earlham student goes on an Epic Journey, a four-year framework for student success that is deeply rooted in the Liberal arts. This experience combines Earlham’s nationally recognized Classroom experience with career-related opportunities that prepare students “exceptionally well” for post-graduate success.

Each student’s journey is different and tailored to their own interests and career goals. One of the most important aspects to the students’ experience is the Epic Advantage, which provides up to $5,000 for every student to participate in an internship, student-faculty research experience or other career-discerning experiences. Along for the Epic Journey with the students are Epic Guides, informal Mentors of whom many are campus administrators on campus.

To see US News’ full rankings, visit usnews.com/colleges.

Zach Piatt reports on sports and education for The Palladium-Item. Contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @zachpiatt13.