Eagles vs. Titans odds, line: 2022 NFL picks, Week 13 predictions from proven computer model

The Philadelphia Eagles will be looking to avoid their second loss of the season when they face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon. Philadelphia has won 10 of its first 11 games of the year, including a 40-33 win against Green Bay last week. Tennessee had its two-game winning streak snapped in a 20-16 loss to Cincinnati in Week 12.

Kickoff is set for 1 pm ET. Philadelphia is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Eagles vs. Titans odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 44.

Eagles vs. Titans spread: Eagles -4.5

Eagles vs. Titans over/under: 44 points

Eagles vs. Titans money line: Philadelphia -220, Tennessee +180

Featured Game | Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tennessee Titans

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia has been the best team in the NFL this season, losing just once in its first 11 games. The Eagles bounced back from their loss to red-hot Washington with consecutive wins over Indianapolis and Green Bay in their last two outings. They will now try to win a game for star wide receiver AJ Brown, who is facing his former team for the first time.

Brown has 53 receptions for 831 yards and seven touchdowns with Philadelphia this season, and he has two games with 155-plus receiving yards. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has thrown for 2,560 yards, 17 touchdowns and just three interceptions, completing 67.3% of his passes. Hurts and running back Miles Sanders combined for 300 of the team’s 363 rushing yards in the win over Green Bay, marking the second-most rushing yards in a game in team history.

Why the Titans can cover

Tennessee has quietly been one of the most underrated teams in the NFL again this season, covering the spread in eight of its last nine games. The Titans are coming off a narrow loss to Cincinnati, but they had won seven of their previous eight games. Their defense has not allowed more than 20 points in eight straight games, which is the longest active streak in the NFL and the franchise’s longest streak in a season since 1993.

Philadelphia is dealing with multiple key injuries, including CJ Gardner-Johnson, who is the NFL’s interception leader with six. Brown has a lingering ankle injury and has fumbled in each of his last two games. Tennessee loves to play on the road, covering the spread in five consecutive games away from home.

