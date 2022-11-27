Eagles vs. Packers odds, line, spread: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions from NFL model on 155-109 run

The Philadelphia Eagles will look to get back on track after a pair of sub-par weeks when they take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. The Eagles (9-1) suffered their first loss of the year two weeks ago and then had to rally late last week to defeat the Indianapolis Colts 17-16. The Packers (4-7), meanwhile, looked to have righted the ship with a win over the Dallas Cowboys 31-28 in overtime two weeks ago, but then were dominated 27-17 in a home loss to Tennessee in Week 11. Green Bay leads the all-time regular-season series 27-15, winning three of the last four meetings.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is set for 8:20 pm ET. Philadelphia is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Packers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 46. Before making any Packers vs. Eagles picks, be sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Eagles vs. Packers spread: Philadelphia -6.5

Eagles vs. Packers over/under: 46 points

Eagles vs. Packers money line: Packers +235, Eagles -292

GB: Under has hit in four of six Packers road games

PHI: Eagles are 4-1 against the spread as favorites

Why the Eagles can cover

Running back Miles Sanders has four rushing touchdowns in his past four games at home and will be looking for his sixth home game in a row with 50-plus scrimmage yards. Sanders leads the team in rushing, carrying 156 times for 757 yards (4.9 average) and six touchdowns, including five big plays of 20 yards or more. He has rushed for 70 yards or more in six games, including a season-high 134 on 27 attempts (5.0 average) and two touchdowns against Jacksonville on Oct. 2. He rushed for 93 yards on 17 attempts (5.5 average) and one touchdown at Houston on Nov. 3.

Wide receiver Devonta Smith led the team with six catches for 78 yards last week. He has a receiving touchdown in two of his past three games at home and will look for his fourth game in a row at home with five or more catches. Smith leads the Eagles with 52 receptions on the season for 559 yards (10.8 average) and three touchdowns. He has seven explosive plays of 20 or more yards with 210 yards after the catch and 29 first-down conversions. See which team to pick here.

Why the Packers can cover

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers had two touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 94.7 rating last week against Tennessee and Ranks tied for first in the NFL with eight games of two or more touchdown passes in 2022. He has two-plus TD passes and a 90-plus rating in three of his past four games on the road. Rodgers has 12 touchdowns and three interceptions for a 106.1 rating in five career starts against Philadelphia and aims for his sixth game in a row against the Eagles with two or more touchdown passes. He has 81 TDs (77 passing and four rushing) vs. 12 interceptions for a 109 rating in 33 career starts on Sunday Night Football.

Running back Aaron Jones had six catches and 60 yards from scrimmage, including 40 rushing, in Week 11. He has 75 or more scrimmage yards in two of his past three road games. Jones had 148 yards from scrimmage (130 rushing and 18 receiving) and a rushing touchdown in the last meeting with Philadelphia, and looks for his third game in a row against the Eagles with a rushing TD. See which team to pick here.

