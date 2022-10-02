Eagles vs. Jaguars odds, line how to watch, live stream: 2022 NFL picks, Week 4 predictions from proven model

The only undefeated team in the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles, have a tough matchup in Week 4 against the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars on Paramount+ and CBS. The 2-1 Jags let a potential season-opening win at Washington get away from them, but have been sharp in wins over the last two weeks. Jacksonville head Coach Doug Pederson will lead his new team against Philadelphia, where they won Super Bowl 52, but the Eagles have been dominant this year under second-year head Coach Nick Sirianni. You may be able to stream the game on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field is set for 1 pm ET. Philadelphia is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Jaguars vs. Eagles odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is 44.

You can catch all your local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+, which now has two plans. The Essential Plan costs $4.99 per month to access Paramount’s catalog of movies and TV shows with limited advertisements, plus your live local NFL games, international soccer and more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Through the end of October, use the promo code NFLONCBS to get a free 30-day trial when you sign up here.

How to watch Eagles vs. Jaguars

Jaguars vs. Eagles date: Sunday, Oct. 2

Jaguars vs. Eagles time: 1 pm ET

Jaguars vs. Eagles TV: CBS

Jaguars vs. Eagles streaming: Paramount+ (Get 30 days free with promo code NFLONCBS)

Week 4 Picks for Jaguars vs. Eagles

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL Picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season on an Incredible 139-103 run on top-rated NFL Picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

For Jaguars vs. Eagles, the model is Backing the Eagles to cover the 6.5-point spread. The Jaguars have yet to play a team with a quarterback who is a legitimate threat to pick up splash yards on the ground like Jalen Hurts. That could be an issue on Sunday, as the Jags have blitzed the 11th-most times in the league, but have come away with just seven total sacks and an even less impressive 23.6 percent pressure rate. If the Jags continue to send extra rushers and fail to get home, running lanes will be open all afternoon for Hurts.

Jacksonville's defense has been strong at creating turnovers, but the Eagles have only given the ball away once this season and have had five takeaways. Jags QB Trevor Lawrence has only thrown one pick this season, but the model predicts he's likely to throw his second on Sunday.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Use promo code NFLONCBS to get 30 days free. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS Sporting events, including the NFL, SEC on CBS, and so much more.