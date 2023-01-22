Eagles vs. Giants prediction, odds, line, spread, start time: 2023 NFL playoff Picks from model that went 16-6

The first postseason matchup featuring quarterbacks who each had over 700 rushing yards during the regular season takes place when the Philadelphia Eagles host the New York Giants on Saturday in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Jalen Hurts ran for 760 yards for the NFC East Champion Eagles (14-3), who swept the season series against the division-rival Giants (10-7-1). Meanwhile, Daniel Jones gained 708 yards on the ground for a New York team that upset Minnesota 31-24 during Super Wild Card Weekend.

Kickoff is 8:15 pm ET. Philadelphia is an eight-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Giants odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 48. Before you make any Giants vs. Eagles picks, you need to see the NFL playoff predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL Picks since its inception. The model enters the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs on an Incredible 162-113 run on top-rated NFL Picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 16-6 roll on top-rated NFL Picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years is straight-up NFL Picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Giants vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Giants spread: Philadelphia -8

Eagles vs. Giants over/under: 48 points

Eagles vs. Giants money line: Philadelphia -365, New York +285

PHI: Eagles led the league in sacks during the regular season (70)

NYG: Giants ranked fourth in rushing during the regular season (148.2 yards per game)

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia has been dominant at home against New York of late, winning nine consecutive meetings since dropping a 15-7 decision in Week 8 of the 2013 campaign, including a 22-16 triumph in the regular-season finale. Running back Boston Scott ran for the Eagles’ only touchdown in that contest, giving him at least one TD in each of his eight career outings versus the Giants. The 27-year-old has recorded 10 of his 17 total touchdowns in the NFL against New York.

The Eagles are extremely strong on both sides of the ball and ranked third in the league in total offense (389.1 yards) and second in total defense (301.5 yards allowed). They registered 70 sacks, falling two shy of the all-time record set by Chicago in 1984, and were tied for fourth in the NFL with 17 interceptions. Linebacker Haason Reddick had a career-high 16 sacks to tie for second place in the league, while defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and defensive ends Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat also recorded personal bests with 11 apiece. Safety CJ Gardner-Johnson shared the NFL lead with six interceptions in 12 games after notching five in 43 contests with New Orleans over the previous three seasons.

Why the Giants can cover

Daniel Jones is coming off a historic performance in the Wild Card win over Minnesota. Jones, who will be a free agent in the offseason, completed 24-of-35 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 78 yards on 17 carries. With the performance he became the first quarterback in NFL history to have 300 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and at least 70 rushing yards in a playoff game.

In addition, the New York defense will have three key players available that it did not have in the Week 18 game against Philadelphia. Lineman Leonard Williams, cornerback Adoree' Jackson and safety Xavier McKinney all sat out the regular season finale, which was a meaningless game for the Giants. Despite being shorthanded, the defense held the Eagles to just 22 points in a six-point loss.

How to make Eagles vs. Giants Picks

Now, the model has broken down Giants vs. Eagles from every angle. The model is leaning over the point total. It also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the model’s NFL playoff Picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Giants vs. Eagles in the 2023 NFL playoffs? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Giants vs. Eagles spread you should jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.