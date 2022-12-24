Eagles vs. Cowboys live score, updates, Highlights from NFL Week 16 game

This Christmas Eve Matchup between NFC East rivals was supposed to be one of the premier games of the regular season. The shine has been taken off a bit by an injury to Jalen Hurts, along with the Cowboys’ loss to Jacksonville making the Eagles overwhelming favorites to win the division, but any matchup between these two teams promises to be entertaining.

This game may tell us just how good the Eagles are. If Philadelphia can go into a raucous AT&T Stadium and pull out a convincing win with Gardner Minshew under center, it will be a testament to how much talent is on the roster.

Minshew has put up more than respectable numbers as a starter in the past, so Hurts’ absence shouldn’t completely knock the Eagles’ offense off track.

The Cowboys are looking for a statement win after a heartbreaking loss to the Jaguars in Week 15. While their path to an NFC East title is nearly impossible and they already have a playoff berth locked up, a win over the Eagles would serve as a major confidence booster heading into the playoffs.

Dallas’ thin secondary had a difficult time with Trevor Lawrence last weekend. If Minshew, Lawrence’s Jaguars predecessor, has similar success against the Cowboys’ defense, this game may serve as a sign of what’s to come for Mike McCarthy’s team.

The Sporting News is tracking live updates from Saturday’s Eagles vs. Cowboys Matchup at AT&T Stadium. Follow along for all of the key moments from the key NFC East game.

Eagles vs. Cowboys score

1 2 3 4 F Eagles 10 10 7 – – Cowboys 7 10 3 – –

Eagles vs. Cowboys live updates, Highlights

Eagles 27, Cowboys 20

6:22 pm FIELD GOAL — The Eagles stop the Cowboys before they can get into the red zone, but this is a one-score game again after a 44-yard field goal by Brett Maher.

6:16 p.m. — Ezekiel Elliott takes off for 22 yards to take the Cowboys into Philadelphia territory. Elliott has been efficient otherwise today, but that’s a big play.

Eagles 27, Cowboys 17

6:12 pm TOUCHDOWN — What a play-call on 4th & 3! Minshew finds a wide-open DeVonta Smith in the end zone to put the Eagles up by 10.

6:11 p.m. — The Cowboys do a great job tripping up Miles Sanders to force a 4th & 3. The Eagles are apparently going for it…

6:08 pm — Kenneth Gainwell goes 20 yards on a catch-and-run to take the Eagles into Dallas territory.

6:06 p.m. — Wow, a great catch by Dallas Goedert who goes all the way up to grab a pass from Minshew. He’s a difference-maker.

6:02 p.m. — Prescott’s third down pass is broken up, and the Eagles’ defense gets a quick stop to open the second half.

End of first half: Eagles 20, Cowboys 17

5:45 pm FIELD GOAL — Philadelphia is forced to kick a 47-yard field goal, but Jake Elliott drills it. The Eagles are back on top heading into halftime.

5:41 p.m. — The Eagles are able to clock it on the 25-yard line with just under 30 seconds left. Plenty of time to try to get into the end zone.

5:39 p.m. — Dallas Goedert makes a huge catch on third down to take the Eagles well into Dallas territory. The return of Goedert should have a big impact on this Philadelphia offense. The Eagles are looking for points here at the end of the first half.

Eagles 17, Cowboys 17

5:33 pm FIELD GOAL — Brett Maher drills the short field goal to even the score. The Eagles will have just under two minutes to regain the lead before halftime. That was an important stand for Jonathan Gannon’s defense.

5:32 p.m. — Prescott just barely overthrows Gallup in the end zone, so the field goal unit will come on for Dallas.

5:27 p.m. — CeeDee Lamb makes another grab and takes the Cowboys to the edge of the red zone. He’s been a dominant force in this first half.

5:25 p.m. — Dak Prescott’s only incompletion so far was the interception. He’s been terrific ever since and has the Cowboys inti Eagles territory again.

Eagles 17, Cowboys 14

5:16 pm TOUCHDOWN — The Offensive line pushes Minshew forward for the touchdown! The Eagles are back in front. This game has delivered so far.

Eagles QB sneak is automatic 😤

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/Gd75wO7QMX pic.twitter.com/rgMRufkM5B — NFL (@NFL) December 24, 2022

5:15 p.m.— The Eagles have broken into the red zone, but they face 3rd & Goal.

5:11 p.m. — Minshew completes for 25 and 19 yards to push the Eagles into Cowboys territory, but he overthrows Quez Watkins on what could’ve been a touchdown.

Cowboys 14, Eagles 10

5:06 pm TOUCHDOWN — If nothing else, Prescott wasn’t rattled by the slow start. He hits CeeDee Lamb for a big 36-yard touchdown, and the Cowboys suddenly have their first lead.

5:02 p.m. — Avonte Maddox comes in and sacks Prescott for a 10-yard loss. Quick response by the Eagles.

5:00 pm INTERCEPTION — There’s the turnover the Cowboys needed to even this one out. Jayron Kearse intercepts Minshew and gives Dallas a chance to take the lead.

Ridiculous INT by Jayron Kearse 😱

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/Gd75wOpsbx pic.twitter.com/MiRtd4yF1u — NFL (@NFL) December 24, 2022

End of first quarter: Eagles 10, Cowboys 7

4:53 pm — It’s a high-scoring affair so far, but we haven’t seen too much of Gardner Minshew yet. That should change on this next drive.

Eagles 10, Cowboys 7

4:51 pm TOUCHDOWN — Ezekiel Elliott runs it in for the score! That’s a successful 14-play drive for Dallas to keep this game close.

Zeke gets the #DallasCowboys on the board

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/Gd75wO7QMX pic.twitter.com/G1e3B6YXiD — NFL (@NFL) December 24, 2022

4:50 p.m. — The Cowboys are very methodically moving down the field and well into the red zone. They’re leaning on the running game so far.

4:43 p.m. — Prescott found himself in a world of trouble but somehow escaped a sack and completed the pass for a first down. The Cowboys’ offense stays on the field.

Eagles 10, Cowboys 0

4:36 pm TOUCHDOWN — Woah! Dak Prescott doesn’t get the pass high enough, so Josh Sweat grabs it and runs it back for the easy pick-six. Huge mistake by Prescott. Eagles are in control early.

Eagles 3, Cowboys 0

4:30 pm FIELD GOAL — Jake Elliott drills the 25-yard attempt. The Eagles are on the board first.

4:29 p.m. — The Cowboys are able to bottle up some runs and force a field goal attempt. Nice stand by Dallas after letting Brown get so much separation.

4:27 p.m. — Big play alert! Minshew hits Brown, who gets separation and uses some nice footwork to get down to the 10-yard line.

Minshew to AJ Brown for a huge gain! #FlyEaglesFly

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/Gd75wO7QMX pic.twitter.com/oD3l7OlUcu — NFL (@NFL) December 24, 2022

4:27 p.m. — So far, so good for the Eagles. Minshew hits AJ Brown for a first down after a nice run by Miles Sanders.

4:25 p.m.— And we’ll see Minshew right away… The Cowboys win the toss and defer.

4:20 p.m. — The burning question coming into this game is how much of the Eagles’ success is due to Jalen Hurts. Hurts has undoubtedly been fantastic, but is the talent of this roster so good that it can still manage a big win with Gardner Minshew under center?

