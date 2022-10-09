Eagles vs. Cardinals odds, line, spread: 2022 NFL picks, Week 5 predictions from proven computer model

The Philadelphia Eagles will try to remain the NFL’s Lone unbeaten team when they go on the road to face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. Philadelphia has won two of its games in blowout fashion, but it had to erase a 14-0 deficit in a 29-21 win against Jacksonville last week. Arizona, meanwhile, is hoping to win consecutive games for the first time this season after beating Carolina last week.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 pm ET. Philadelphia is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Cardinals vs. Eagles odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 48.5.

Cardinals vs. Eagles spread: Eagles -5.5

Cardinals vs. Eagles over/under: 48.5 points

Why the Cardinals can cover

Arizona’s two losses have come against the reigning Champions and one of the favorites to win this year’s Super Bowl, so the Cardinals are one of the best 2-2 teams in the NFL. They are returning home with momentum after picking up a 26-16 win at Carolina last week. Quarterback Kyler Murray has thrown for 991 yards and five touchdowns while also rushing for 91 yards and two scores.

Philadelphia looked Shaky in one of its road games this year, Barely getting past Detroit in Week 1. The Eagles have not cracked the 30-point mark since then, which will make it difficult to cover a 5.5-point spread against Murray on Sunday. They have failed to cover the spread in five consecutive games at Arizona, giving bettors another reason to fade the Eagles.

Why the Eagles can cover

Arizona is not a team worth backing right now, as it has struggled against the two quality teams that it has faced. The Cardinals have now failed to cover the spread in seven consecutive home games and there will be a large contingent of Philadelphia fans in attendance on Sunday. Arizona running back James Conner is averaging just 3.2 yards per carry and he is going to have trouble moving the ball against a strong Philadelphia defense in this game.

The Eagles have allowed an average of 12 points per game over their last three games, shutting down a strong Minnesota offense during that stretch. They have also scored at least 24 points in all four of their games this season, powered by a good start from quarterback Jalen Hurts. The Eagles are 8-2 in their last 10 games dating back to last season, but the betting market has not quite adjusted yet.

