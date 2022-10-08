Eagles vs. Cardinals odds, line: 2022 NFL picks, Week 5 predictions from proven computer model

The Arizona Cardinals will try to hand the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season when the teams square off on Sunday afternoon. Arizona bounced back from a setback against the Rams with a 26-16 win at Carolina last week. Philadelphia improved to 4-0 with its 29-21 win over the Jaguars in its last outing.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 pm ET. Philadelphia is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Cardinals vs. Eagles odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 49. Before Entering any Eagles vs. Cardinals picks, you’ll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Cardinals vs. Eagles spread: Eagles -5.5

Cardinals vs. Eagles over/under: 49 points

Featured Game | Arizona Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Why the Cardinals can cover

Arizona’s two losses have come against the reigning Champions and one of the favorites to win this year’s Super Bowl, so the Cardinals are one of the best 2-2 teams in the NFL. They are returning home with momentum after picking up a 26-16 win at Carolina last week. Quarterback Kyler Murray has thrown for 991 yards and five touchdowns while also rushing for 91 yards and two scores.

Philadelphia looked Shaky in one of its road games this year, Barely getting past Detroit in Week 1. The Eagles have not cracked the 30-point mark since then, which will make it difficult to cover a 5.5-point spread against Murray on Sunday. They have failed to cover the spread in five consecutive games at Arizona, giving bettors another reason to fade the Eagles.

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia has been one of the most impressive teams in the NFL this year, which is why the Eagles are the lone remaining unbeaten team. Their defense has been terrific, allowing 21 points or fewer in three straight games since winning a Shootout against Detroit in Week 1. They are facing an erratic Arizona team that has already lost two home games this season.

The Cardinals were blown out by Kansas City in their season opener before scoring just 12 points in a loss to the Rams two weeks ago. They have not shown any signs of consistency this year, which makes them a team to avoid right now. Arizona has failed to cover the spread in seven consecutive home games and has only covered three times in its last 10 games overall.

