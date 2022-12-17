Eagles vs. Bears odds, line, spread: 2022 NFL picks, Week 15 predictions from proven computer model

The Philadelphia Eagles will try to take another big step towards clinching the top seed in the NFC when they face the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. Philadelphia extended its winning streak to four games with its 48-22 win over the Giants last week. Chicago has lost six games in a row and is trying to avoid finishing at the bottom of the conference standings.

Kickoff is set for 1 pm ET. Philadelphia is favored by 8 points in the latest Bears vs. Eagles odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 48.5. Before Entering any Eagles vs. Bears picks, you’ll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL Picks since its inception. The model enters Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season on an Incredible 157-113 run on top-rated NFL Picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model is also a sizzling 21-5 on straight-up NFL Picks over the past two weeks.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years is straight-up NFL Picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bears vs. Eagles. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Bears vs. Eagles:

Bears vs. Eagles spread: Eagles -8

Bears vs. Eagles over/under: 48.5 points

Bears vs. Eagles money line: Chicago +310, Philadelphia -400

Bears vs. Eagles picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Why the Bears can cover

Philadelphia locked up its playoff spot last week and has a two-game lead in the race for the best record in the NFL, which could lead to a letdown performance on Sunday afternoon. Chicago is coming off its bye week with extra rest and preparation under its belt, and it has not lost more than six straight games since 2002. Quarterback Justin Fields returned two weeks ago from a one-game absence due to a shoulder injury, going 20 of 25 for a season-high 254 passing yards against Green Bay.

Fields also added a 55-yard touchdown run in that game, putting together arguably the best game of his career. He was also not sacked for the first time this season, giving Chicago’s offense some momentum coming into this game. The Bears are also going to have safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Kyler Gordon back in the lineup for the first time since losing to Atlanta on Nov. 20.

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia has established itself as the best team in the NFL this season, and it has a chance to keep pace with the best start in franchise history on Sunday. The Eagles locked up a playoff spot for the fifth time in six years with their 48-22 win over the Giants last week, which followed a 25-point win over Tennessee. They have joined the 2004 Eagles as the only teams in franchise history to open a season 12-1.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts has won 17 of his last 19 regular-season starts, becoming the first player at his position to have at least 10 rushing touchdowns in back-to-back seasons. Philadelphia’s defense has recorded a league-best 49 sacks, including 13 in its last two games. The Eagles have won and covered the spread in five straight meetings between these teams, while Chicago has only covered the spread twice in its last 10 games as a home underdog.

How to make Eagles vs. Bears Picks

The model has simulated Bears vs. Eagles 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Eagles vs. Bears? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Bears vs. Eagles spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its NFL picks, and find out.