Eagles vs. 49ers score: Live updates, stats, highlights, analysis as Philly jumps ahead in NFC Championship

PHILADELPHIA — The highly-anticipated NFC Championship Game has kicked off from a raucous Lincoln Financial Field as the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers start their battle for conference supremacy. Philadelphia is in the conference Championship game for the first time since the 2017 season while San Francisco makes its third conference Championship game appearance in four years. The Eagles are seeking their first Super Bowl title since that 2017 season while the 49ers are two wins away from hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the first time since the 1994 season.

Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy will square off in the youngest quarterback matchup in conference championship game history. Hurts is the youngest quarterback to start a conference championship game for the Eagles in franchise history, going 15-1 in his 16 starts with the Eagles this year. He has 38 total touchdowns to just eight giveaways in his 16 games while compiling a 102.8 passer rating. Purdy has not lost a game since becoming the 49ers’ starting quarterback in place of an injured Jimmy Garoppolo, going 7-0 in his seven starts with 16 total touchdowns to just two giveaways and a 116.0 passer rating.

This Matchup has the makings of a classic, as the Eagles’ No. 1 offense in the conference goes against the 49ers’ No. 1 defense. Be sure to follow the live blog below for all the real-time updates and analysis from Lincoln Financial Field!

Odds: Eagles -2.5, O/U 45.5