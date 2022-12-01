Eagles, Vikings can clinch NFL playoff berths in Week 13

We’re getting to the point of the NFL regular season when teams can start clinching playoff berths and division titles. In Week 13, two teams can clinch playoff berths. NFL best bets for Week 13: Trust the Seahawks (and the Bengals’ offense) Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) — The Eagles can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Tennessee Titans plus losses by the Washington Commanders, Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.

Only four teams in the Super Bowl era have clinched a playoff berth (but not a division title) with five weeks remaining in the season: the 1990 New York Giants (won Super Bowl), 1991 Washington (won Super Bowl), 1998 Denver Broncos (won Super Bowl) and 1998 Minnesota Vikings (went 15-1, lost in NFC Championship game).

— The Vikings can clinch the NFC North with a win over the New York Jets plus a Detroit Lions loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

By clinching the NFC North with five weeks remaining, the Vikings would equal the earliest division title in the Super Bowl era. The other teams to clinch a division title with five weeks remaining: the 1973 Vikings (won NFC title, lost in Super Bowl), 1985 Chicago Bears (won Super Bowl), 1997 49ers (lost in NFC Championship game), 2004 Eagles (won NFC title, lost in Super Bowl), 2007 New England Patriots (won AFC title, lost in Super Bowl) and 2009 Indianapolis Colts (won AFC title, lost in Super Bowl).

1. Philadelphia Eagles (10-1)

2. Minnesota Vikings (9-2)

3. San Francisco 49ers (7-4)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6)

7. Washington Commanders (7-5)

1. Kansas City Chiefs (9-2)

2. Miami Dolphins (8-3, hold AFC East tiebreaker over Bills via head-to-head win)

3. Tennessee Titans (7-4, hold tiebreaker over Ravens via better conference winning percentage)

4. Baltimore Ravens (7-4, hold AFC North tiebreaker over Bengals via head-to-head win)

6. Cincinnati Bengals (7-4, hold tiebreaker over Jets via better conference winning percentage)