EAGLES UPEND WOMEN’S SOCCER ON SENIOR DAY

Orangeburg, NY (10/25/22) The Dominican University New York Women’s soccer team fell in Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC) action to the visiting Eagles of Post University, 3-2, this afternoon in a game played at the OMM Soccer Complex.

After the loss, Dominica concludes the regular season with an overall record of 7-7-2 and a CACC record of 5-6-1.

The Lady Chargers struck first as Olivia Ferris (Staten Island, NY) headed the ball into the back of the net following the corner kick by Isabella Wysocki (Rahway, NJ) and the touch by Sabene Sorensen (Ballerup, Denmark) for the early 1-0 lead in the ninth minute of action.

Post tied the game in the 31st minute and took the 2-1 advantage at the 34:25 mark. Right before the break the Eagles added to the lead at 42:23 for the 3-1 advantage.

Arianna Vizcaino (Elmsford, NY) brought Dominica within a goal as she netted a goal off Sabene’s second assist of the contest to make the score 3-2.

Dominica had three shots in the final five minutes of the game with the Eagle’s keeper making one save for the final 3-2 score.

Wysocki finished the game with a game leading six shots, while Kaitlyn Zeeb (Piscataway, NJ) recorded three shots, all of which were on goal.

Keeper Stella Paton (Edinburgh, Scotland) made seven saves in 89:10 minutes of action.

Following the contest, the team honored Seniors #0 Lynne Garofalo (Ridgefield, NJ), #2 Jada Jiles (Windsor Locks, Conn.), #5 Danai Chimedza (Atlanta, Ga.), #6 Abby Montera (New City, NY), #13 Victoria Bonner (Kings Park, NY) and #20 Danielle Zacher (Shirley, NY).

Next up for the Lady Chargers is the 2022 CACC Women’s Soccer Championship Tournament which will begin with quarterfinal action on Monday, October 31st.