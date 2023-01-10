Eagles Sweep ACC Women’s Basketball Weekly Awards

GREENSBORO, NC. – The Boston College Women’s basketball team swept the ACC Weekly Awards on Monday. Dontavia Waggoner was named the ACC Player of the Week, while Taina Mair earned freshman of the week honors.

It’s the first time both players earn a conference Weekly Honor after they led the Eagles to a 2-0 week with wins over No. 10 NC State and Florida State on Sunday.

Waggoner averaged 22 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, and 2.5 steals through both wins. The Nashville native turned in at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in both contests. She scored nine of her 13 second-half points in the fourth quarter in the Eagles’ first win over a top-10 team since 2010.

She followed her 23-point, 10-rebound performance with 21 points and a personal-high 14 rebounds in the win over FSU on Sunday, handing the Seminoles their first ACC loss of the season. She played an intricate part in holding Ta’Niya Latson, the ACC’s leading scorer at over 20 points per game, to a season-low 10 points on 4-of-17 shooting.

Waggoner leads the ACC and is third in the country with 58 steals, while her 11-point improvement from last season is the largest in the league. She is also one of two players (Elizabeth Kitley – VT) with three games of at least 20 points and 10 boards. Waggoner is well on her way to setting the single-season steals record of 89 held by Ann Odoy.

Mair turned in 16 points, 7.5 assists, and six rebounds in the two victories. The Boston native registered her fourth double-double of the season and her fifth game with at least 10 assists in the win over NC State on Thursday. Against Florida State, she scored 13 of her 17 points in the second half. Mair helped the Eagles hold FSU to a season-low 71 points and Latson to just 10 points.

She is leading the Nation and the league in total assists and is the only player in the league to post a game of at least 15 points and 10 assists in a road game. Her and Olivia Miles (Notre Dame) are the only players to average at least 10 points, five rebounds and seven assists per game.

Mair and Waggoner will look to lead the Eagles to a third straight win on Thursday when they host Syracuse in Conte Forum at 7 pm For tickets, visit the Boston College box office, call (617) 552-GOBC, or visit BCEagles.com.