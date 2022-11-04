Eagles stay perfect, multiple former Seminoles in action

NFL Week 9 action began with Thursday Night Football between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans. Here is a look at how that game played out and what it used to be Florida State standouts did in it:

Thursday Night Football: Philadelphia Eagles 29, Houston Texans 17

Eagles: Defensive end Josh Sweat started. He had five tackles, including two solo tackles. He also had a tackle for loss. Defensive tackle Marvin Wilson was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster. He had four tackles, including two solo tackles. Defensive end Janarius Robinson is on injured reserve. Wide receiver Auden Tate and Offensive tackle Roderick Johnson are on the practice Squad for the Eagles.

Texans: None

Here is a look at the remainder of the NFL schedule for Week 9:

Sunday Schedule

Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m., FOX)

Chargers: CB Asante Samuel Jr.S Derwin JamesK Dustin Hopkins

Falcons: DT Eddie Goldman (reserved/retired)

Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears (1 p.m., CBS)

Dolphins: None

Bears: None

Carolina Panthers at Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m., FOX)

Panthers: O.T Cameron ErvingDE Brian Burns

Bengals: None

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions (1 p.m., FOX)

Packers: None

Lions: None

Las Vegas Raiders at Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m., CBS)

Raiders: None

Jaguars: None

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots (1 p.m., CBS)

Colts: None

Patriots: None

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets (1 p.m., CBS)

bills: O.T Bobby HartCB Xavier Rhodes (practice squad)

Note: Rhodes has been moved off of the practice squad/injured designation.

Jets: DE Jermaine Johnson IILB Hamsah to Nasirilde (practice squad), S Lamarcus Joyner

Note: Johnson II appears to be recovered from the ankle injury that affected him in recent weeks.

Minnesota Vikings at Washington Commanders (1 p.m., FOX)

Vikings: RB Dalvin Cook

Commanders: None

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m., FOX)

Seahawks: None

Cardinals: C Rodney Hudson (injured)

Notes: Hudson has missed recent action due to injury and has already been ruled out for this week per Arizona head Coach Kliff Kingsbury. They hope to get him back ‘at some point’, per Kingsbury.

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Rams: RB Cam AkersOLB Keir Thomas (practice squad), CB Jalen Ramsey

Buccaneers: None

Notes: Akers, who has sat out recent action for the Rams, is expected to return to practice for the Rams on Thursday. For more on his situation, click here.

Sunday Night Football: Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Titans: DE DeMarcus WalkerDL Mario Edwards Jr.

Chiefs: DE Joshua KaindohDT Derrick Nnadi

Week 9 action will wrap up with one game on Monday evening:

Monday Night Football: Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Ravens: None

Saints: QB Jameis WinstonDB PJ Williams (injured reserve)

Notes: Winston has not played for the Saints in recent weeks. They dealt with back and ankle injuries earlier this season.

Teams on bye: Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos (DB Ronald Darby (injured reserve), New York Giants (RB Jashaun Corbin (practice squad), K Graham Gano), Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers

Noles247.com will have updates after each day of action. Updates will include stats, highlights, news and notes, injury updates, transactions, and more.