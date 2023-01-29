Eagles saunter into Super Bowl as quarterback disaster strikes 49ers | NFL

Jalen Hurts had one of Philadelphia’s four rushing touchdowns and the Eagles soared into the Super Bowl, forcing both of San Francisco’s quarterbacks out of the game with injuries and beating the wounded 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship game on Sunday.

The Eagles, who won the Super Bowl five years ago with a different Coach and quarterback, will try to do so again behind the formidable duo of Hurts and Coach Nick Sirianni. Philadelphia will play either the Cincinnati Bengals or former Eagles Coach Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs.

“Obviously this is something you dream about as a kid. All these guys on the team have dreamed about this their entire lives, too,” Sirianni said. “Just to be able to do this together with a bunch of men that love each other, that are connected to each other, that will do anything for each other is pretty sweet.”

Miles Sanders ran for two touchdowns and linebacker Haason Redick made the hit that forced 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy out of the game with an elbow injury. Redick also recovered a fumble by Purdy’s replacement, Josh Johnson, who later suffered a concussion.

That forced Purdy back into the game, but his injury was clearly a factor as the 49ers all but gave up on throwing the ball, even while trailing by multiple scores.

San Francisco’s bad luck at quarterback was finally too much to overcome as the team’s 12-game win streak ended. The Niners had previously lost both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo to season-ending injuries. On Sunday, Purdy – the final pick in April’s draft – lost as a starter for the first time.

Philadelphia police greased traffic and light poles in what has often proved a futile attempt to slow down the revelry, which will surely ensue on Sunday night. But a city that has been Starved for a Championship now has its beloved Birds in the Super Bowl just three months after the Philadelphia Phillies reached the World Series.

“You see this city and the passion they have for this team. We’re so appreciative of these fans,” Sirianni said. “Look at this place. There’s no place like this in the NFL. It’s a hard-working city, it’s a blue-collar city. We think that’s the type of team we have.”

The game disintegrated in the Waning minutes and Philadelphia’s K’Von Wallace and San Francisco’s Trent Williams were ejected for their roles in a brawl. Williams yanked Wallace from behind and slammed him to the ground.