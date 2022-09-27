Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ contract the NFL’s most undervalued at $1 million a year

The Stark contrast between the two most recent quarterbacks for the Eagles was on full display in Washington last weekend.

At this time two years ago, there was no team more all-in on a young quarterback than the Eagles with Carson Wentz. They traded precious draft capital, including first- and second-round picks in consecutive drafts, to acquire him. They told their popular and successful backup, Super Bowl–winning quarterback Nick Foles, to seek employment elsewhere. They rewarded Wentz with a top-of-market contract for a young quarterback at the earliest point the CBA would allow. Wentz was the face of the franchise for the present and the future.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button