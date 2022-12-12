Eagles open as heavy road favorites against one of the NFL’s worst teams against the spread

After back-to-back blowout victories, the Philadelphia Eagles are clearly looking like the best team in the NFL.

The Birds will try to continue their winning ways in Week 15 with the second of three straight road games. They are nine-point favorites against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Bears will have a rest advantage in this matchup since they’re coming off a Week 14 bye.

But that’s one of the few things they have going for themselves right now. They’re not a very good football team! The Bears are 3-10 and riding a six-game losing streak. Chicago ranks 28th in point differential, 29th in Football Outsiders DVOA, and 31st in Pro Football Focus grading.

With that being said, the Eagles can’t necessarily expect the Bears to just lay down and not put up a fight. Three of their last four starts with Justin Fields have been decided by a field goal or less. Fields, an incredibly overrated player, has gotten way too much credit for leading a team to losses but he has been dangerous as a runner. The Eagles need to find a way to limit the damage he can do in that regard and make him beat them with his arm. Jonathan Gannon’s defense is certainly familiar with facing a mobile quarterback considering how they constantly go up against Jalen Hurts in practice.

Speaking of the NFL MVP, it’s hard to bet against him and this Eagles offense right now. They’re scoring at will. They’re dangerous passing the ball AND running the ball. There’s reason to believe the Birds can keep it up against a Bears defense that ranks DEAD LAST in DVOA and 29th in opponent yards per play.

When it comes to gambling trends, the Bears have the second-worst record against the spread this year at 4-8-1. They are 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 straight up as home underdogs, which is the position they find themselves in against Philly.

It’s possible this game ends up closer than expected if the Eagles fall into the trap of looking ahead to a big Week 16 Matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve. But they’ve earned the benefit of the doubt at this point.

What do you say?