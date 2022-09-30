Eagles Now the Final Undefeated NFL Team With Dolphins Loss

As the NFL enters the fourth week of the season, it certainly appears that the league has reached an impressive level of parity. Following Thursday night’s Bengals win over the previously undefeated Dolphins, there is now just one remaining unbeaten team in the league: the 3–0 Eagles.

Philadelphia has been very impressive to open their second season under Nick Sirianni. After a narrow 38–35 win over the Lions, another 2022 upstart, to open the year, they blasted the Vikings 24–7 in Week 2 and posted a 24–8 blowout of the Commanders in Week 3.

Entering the season, many treated it as a make-or-break year for Jalen Hurts, after mixed results through his first two NFL seasons. So far, he’s exceeded expectations, completing over 67% of his throws for 916 yards, four touchdowns and just one interception through three games. He remains incredibly dangerous as a rusher as well, with 37 carries for 167 yards and three scores.

