Eagles NFC’s best team? Dolphins AFC’s best team? Serious concerns for Bucs, Chiefs?

This is a fact. Now, it doesn’t mean I’m telling Eagles fans to immediately book hotel reservations for Arizona in February. Just prior to the kickoff of the 2022 season, I picked the Packers to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVII, and I’m sticking with that. I also still like the strong roster around Jimmy Garoppolo in San Francisco, even with the 49ers sitting at 1-2. But in this moment right now, if my colleague Dan Hanzus asked we to power rank the NFC squads, Philly would own the No. 1 spot.

Combine the Eagles’ all-around talent with a friendly schedule, and what do you get? Not just an NFC East title, but a No. 1 or 2 seed in the playoffs. I know the season’s still new; some Readers will claim I’m being hyperbolic. But these 3-0 Eagles are for real.

Jalen Hurts has been nothing short of spectacular. I loved him Entering this season — that’s a big reason why I predicted the Eagles would take the NFC East — but this stellar start has exceeded my expectations. In Sunday’s easy 24-8 win at Washington, Hurts Shredded the Commanders’ secondary to the tune of 340 yards passing and three touchdowns. In Year 3, the former second-round pick’s accuracy has truly improved, as evidenced by his 67.3 completion percentage thus far. It certainly doesn’t hurt to have AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith at your disposal, as the dynamic receiving duo combined to catch 13 balls for 254 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday. Also it doesn’t hurt to have one of the game’s best Offensive lines setting the tone up front. On the other side of the ball, Philly just piled up a whopping nine sacks of old friend Carson Wentz — this coming one game after the deep-and-talented secondary completely flummoxed Kirk Cousins ​​and the Vikings.