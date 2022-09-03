Eagles News: Six NFL.com Writers have Philadelphia making the Super Bowl

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles link…

Super Bowl LVII predictions: Bills and Buccaneers to face off for the Lombardi Trophy in Arizona? – NFL.com

Gregg Rosenthal: Eagles over Chiefs. Eagles fans won’t be able to complain anymore after their second surprise Super Bowl in six years. […] Marc Ross: Chiefs over Eagles. It’s the Andy Reid Bowl for the Lombardi Trophy! In the end, the upstart Eagles’ Cinderella season strikes Midnight against the Chiefs, with Kansas City’s experience and game MVP Patrick Mahomes’ brilliance winning the day. […] Marc Sessler: Chargers over Eagles. In full bloom, Justin Herbert emerges as the league’s prized Treasure under center. His MVP campaign serves as a rousing jaunt through pro football’s wilderness, capped in the Arizona desert with a 14-play, game-winning overtime drive — its final note: Herbert scampering to paydirt — to off the favored Eagles. […] Jim Trotter: Bills over Eagles. It’s time for Buffalonians to finally experience something other than Heartbreak on Super Bowl Sunday, and this season is it. […] Adam Rank: Bills over Eagles. It seems like it has been a long time coming for the Buffalo Bills. It’s a buildup like Cody Rhodes eventually fulfilling his father’s Legacy at WrestleMania. It’s the Bills’ time now. […] Gennaro Filice: Bills over Eagles. Two well-rounded teams reach the game’s biggest stage, where Josh Allen performs a one-man show to finish the job Jim Kelly just couldn’t complete.

Eagles are a dark horse for the Super Bowl, says Football Outsiders editor – PhillyVoice

Put Football Outsiders Creator and editor-in-chief Aaron Schatz on the bandwagon. Appearing on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” Tuesday morning, Schatz had the Eagles as a dark horse to reach Super Bowl LVII. Said Schatz: “I have a dark horse: The Philadelphia Eagles to come out of the NFC. Love the people that they’ve added this offseason, Haason Reddick, James Bradberry, AJ Brown. I do think Jalen Hurts can be good enough with all the talent around him. And they have the easiest projected schedule in the league by our numbers.”

5 things to know about new Eagles safety CJ Gardner-Johnson – BGN

The Saints lost both of their starting safeties this offseason, with Marcus Williams joining the Baltimore Ravens in free agency and our mutual friend Malcolm Jenkins hanging it up in retirement. Even with this, and knowing that CJ has been in the organization for the past few years, the Saints still decided to bring in two outside Veterans as their starting safeties in Marcus Maye and Tyrann Mathieu instead of trusting Garnder-Johnson to handle either spot on a full-time basis. The Saints front office has been above-average at drafting and developing defensive backs the past decade. Marcus Williams, Marshon Lattimore, Vonn Bell, CJ Gardner-Johnson, PJ Williams, Paulson Adebo… Aside from Lattimore, who was a future Defensive Rookie of the Year, none of those players were taken in the first round. If there is one position where I tend to give the Saints Scouting department the benefit of the doubt, it’s with defensive backs. If the Saints didn’t see Gardner-Johnson as being able to be a full-time safety, it’s absolutely possible they are wrong, but smart money says they aren’t. Essentially, moving Gardner-Johnson to either safety position full time seems like a situation where you could be taking of the game’s Top 5 slot Corners and turning him into a Top 15 strong safety. I don’t know how the rest of the Eagles’ roster shapes up, so maybe that would be an improvement to the team, but I definitely think his floor is much lower if he’s shifted to a full-time safety.

Eye on the Enemy #105: How the Eagles’ roster is now Jalen Hurts-proofed with the Chauncey Gardner trade + their search for a 3rd QB – BGN Radio

John Stolnis talks about how the Eagles’ roster is now Jalen Hurts-proofed with the Chauncey Gardner trade, the Dillard injury, their search for a 3rd QB and the signing of Sermon. Also, he analyzes the Russell Wilson contract, the 49ers keeping Jimmy G and why so many NFL.com Writers are high on the Eagles’ chances of winning the division and reaching the Super Bowl.

Eagles player review: RB Trey Sermon – PhillyVoice

Because Sermon doesn’t add a power element that is obviously superior to the Eagles’ current backs, they likely won’t see much action early on. Sanders will be “the guy,” with Boston Scott Backing him up and Kenny Gainwell likely to get some passing down looks. I imagine Sermon will be inactive on gameday while he learns the offense. If the Eagles suffer injuries when running back down the road (as they typically do), we could see Sermon at that time.

More Roster Work – Iggles Blitz

Sermon played at Oklahoma and Ohio State while in college. I had him projected as a third round pick and sure enough that’s where he went. For whatever reason, things didn’t go well for him in SF. From the reading I’ve done, it seems like the coaches were frustrated with his style. Instead of being decisive and hitting the hole, he was looking for big plays. Sermon does have big play ability, but the SF coaches want guys to be as NS as possible. That description also happens to fit Miles Sanders. They are almost identical in size so the Eagles must think Sermon is a player they’ll be able to get good production from. Sanders has run for 2,439 yards and averaged 5.1 ypc in his time with the Eagles. At 6-0, 215, he’s got solid size. Sermon is strong enough to break tackles and he will run hard. He’s not Jordan Howard, but he doesn’t go down on first contact.

Roob’s observations: The biggest concern heading into the season – NBCSP

7. Maybe Chauncey Gardner-Johnson will be ready to go in eight days, maybe he can learn the defense and get acclimated in a week and a half. But it wouldn’t surprise me at all if the Eagles make Anthony Harris a game-day elevation in Detroit and start him opposite Marcus Epps at safety and give CJGJ some more time to learn the defense and get comfortable. Harris was a starter last year, he took all the 1st-team reps this summer, and even though he hasn’t been much of a playmaker, he knows the defense and isn’t going to mess up. The Eagles can elevate Harris as many as three times if they need to, which would buy Gardner-Johnson some time. Harris may become the first player in NFL history to be a starter throughout camp, get released, sign to the practice squad, then start a season opener. But it might be the Eagles’ best option.

Howie Roseman has a message for the fans as he previews the 2022 season – PE.com

“We know this,” Roseman said. “Any time you get content, you get your butt kicked. I don’t know that we ever feel that we have a position that is ‘good enough.’ I feel like we’re a better football team, I feel we’re a better culture than the team that ended last year and that’s a great credit to our football ops staff – the whole building because everybody plays a part – and to our coaching staff. It’s hard work. That doesn’t guarantee anything. That doesn’t guarantee any wins. “We have to keep looking for ways to improve.”

Cowboys have entered negotiations with Jason Peters in hopes of signing him – Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys have moved closer to signing free agent Offensive tackle Jason Peters. The former Philadelphia Eagles player (and Chicago Bears) has been at the Star taking a physical and having meetings with the front office. All of that has gone well so the team and Peters have moved on to the negotiation stage.

Washington Injury Updates: Kam Curl reportedly has a thumb injury that may have required surgery – Hogs Haven

Starting safety Kamren Curl was at Thursday’s practice in street clothes and wearing a sling/cast on his right arm. He hasn’t practiced since Sunday when he left practice with trainers, and was not one of the handful of starters to get playing time vs the Ravens in Washington’s final preseason game. Head Coach Ron Rivera was asked about Kam Curl’s injury status, but he deflected and used the NFL’s injury reporting policy to avoid giving any kind of update. Teams do not have to provide the injury status of players during the season until game week. The Commanders first injury report for their season/home opener will be out on Wednesday. Ben Standing from the Athletic is reporting that the injury is to Kam Curl’s thumb, and he may have required surgery to repair it. No timetable was given for his return to the field, and there was no date given for when the surgery might have taken place.

College football Saturday: Giants’ GM Joe Schoen to scout Ohio State vs. Notre Dame? – Big Blue View

All eyes will be on the OSU offense as quarterback CJ Stroud pushes for sole possession of the “QB-1” spot on draft boards. Considering the questions regarding the future of the Giants’ quarterback position, it makes absolute sense that Schoen will be at this game. Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will also be looking to Impress the NFL, and build on his breakout 2021 performance to lock down the top of the wide receiver depth chart.

The Look Ahead #103: Division Winners, MVP, and Super Bowl Picks with BLG! – The SB Nation NFL Show

Rob “Stats” Guerrera, RJ Ochoa, and Brandon Lee Gowton make their Picks for the 2022 NFL season, including division winners, Super Bowl, and MVP. Plus the guys give out one crazy award that they created themselves. HUGE show announcement (1:54). NFC East winners (5:32). RJ’s stunning pick to win the NFC North (10:29). NFC South winners (14:30). Why Stats ISN’T picking the 49ers to win the NFC West (19:51). Why BLG is buying in to one team in the AFC East (28:09). AFC North Picks (33:10). AFC South Picks (37:37). MVP selections (47:08). Crazy homemade Awards (49:40). Super Bowl predictions (53:29).

…

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio