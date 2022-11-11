Eagles News: NFL Insider survey has Howie Roseman as the favorite to win Executive of the Year

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles link…

NFL Execs Make Their Midseason Award Picks – SI

EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR. Winners: Eagles GM Howie Roseman (16 votes). Also receiving votes: Seahawks GM John Schneider (15 votes), Jets GM Joe Douglas (four votes), Dolphins GM Chris Grier (two votes), Bills GM Brandon Beane (one vote). Roseman, without question, is on a hot streak. He was right on Hurts. He was right on Sirianni. He knew when to cut bait with and extracted a first-rounder for Carson Wentz, and has Flipped Picks to where he had two first-rounders last April, two 2023 first-rounders (one of which could be a top-10 pick), and two second-rounders in ’24. They acquired AJ Brown. They got the secondary right in bringing in Veterans Darius Slay, James Bradberry and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. And he has a team that resembles the 2017 Super Bowl champions, built with veteran strength through the lines of scrimmage. The amazing thing? There are just eight guys left from that title team, and every one of them is either a specialist (2) or a lineman (6). The rest of the roster has been reconstructed. Which is pretty remarkable. And while we’re here, hat tip to the Seahawks—who were one vote short in this category and Offensive Rookie of the Year, and had the runner-up for Defensive Rookie of the Year. Schneider’s done a heck of a job, and the Rookie class, headed up by Cross, Woolen and Walker, looks like a foundational group, the way the 2010, ’11 and ’12 classes once were in Seattle.

Nick Sirianni is bringing Frank Reich back to Philly: ‘I don’t know yet’ – BGN

Eagles head Coach Nick Sirianni spoke to Reporters on Thursday, and wouldn’t answer directly about his feelings that Frank Reich was fired by the Colts, but several times noted how much he respects his former boss. Sirianni also talked about preparing for Washington and QB Taylor Heinicke, and why he incorporates a specific catch circuit for WRs and DBs.

The EPA Podcast #4: Has Jalen Hurts finally overtaken the lead in the MVP race? + Eagles – Commanders preview – BGN Radio

Shane Haff (@HAFFnHAFF_TPL) and Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) recap the Eagles-Texans game and preview the Eagles Matchup against the Commanders on Monday night.

Washington vs Philadelphia Week 10: 5 Questions with Bleeding Green Nation – Hogs Haven

It’s week 10 of the NFL season and the 4-5 Washington Commanders will be facing an 8-0 Eagles team in Philadelphia. The teams meet up for the second time this year, with Philadelphia getting close to locking up a playoff spot, and Washington just looking to keep the hopes of a Wild Card berth alive. The last time these two teams met, Carson Wentz was sacked 9 times and the Eagles rolled 24-8. This time, a 2-1 Taylor Heinicke, just off a backbreaking late game loss to the Vikings, leads a Washington team hoping to spoil Philly’s perfect season. To learn more about these and other issues, I asked Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation five questions about the state of the Eagles and what to look for in this game.

Eagles mailbag: Midseason NFL award winners – PhillyVoice

Coach of the Year: Nick Sirianni, Eagles. Sirianni hasn’t even come close to losing a game yet this season. How can it be any other choice? That said, if we’re projecting that a loss or two is coming down the pike for the Eagles, then Brian Daboll has a really strong argument as well, because that Giants roster stinks and he Somehow has them at 6-2.

Looking at the Eagles Defense – Iggles Blitz

Detroit gashed the Eagles with the run game in the opener. A big part of that was bad tackling. Dameon Pierce ran through the Eagles last week in part due to bad tackling. There isn’t a simple answer for this, but I do think all the new faces learning to play together is part of it. It usually takes a year or two to build good chemistry in the back seven. This group has had 8 games. That makes it all the more impressive to see how well they are doing in coverage. There are blown assignments here and there, but the back seven has generally been outstanding in coverage. We’ve seen Eagles secondaries in the past where there was too much confusion. The Vikings game in 2019 was torturous. This group has good cover skills and they show a good feeling for executing Gannon’s ideas. The best part of this secondary is their ball skills. If a QB makes a mistake, these guys make him pay. The Eagles lead the league in INTs and some of the catches are incredibly impressive.

Could the Eagles go 17-0? Here’s what the numbers tell us – ESPN

7%: That’s the Eagles’ chances of winning out. They are projected to be a favorite in every game for the rest of the season with the exception of their Christmas Eve Showdown at the Dallas Cowboys. In all their other matchups, FPI currently has the Eagles winning by a touchdown or more. Even so, the odds of perfection aren’t in their favor. The Eagles are heavy favorites over the Commanders on Monday night, but strange outcomes are an every-week occurrence in the NFL. Multiply those strange potential outcomes by eight more opportunities, and the Mathematical likelihood gets more difficult with each passing week.

Week 10 NFL Picks Against the Spread – The Ringer

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles (-10.5). When these two teams faced off in Week 3, the Eagles took a 24-0 lead into Halftime and never looked back, winning 24-8. They sacked Carson Wentz nine times in that game and had 17 quarterback hits. Taylor Heinicke can make more plays out of structure than Wentz, but the Eagles should still have a big advantage with their pass rush. On the other side of the ball, the Eagles offense just hasn’t had a bad game yet. DeVonta Smith had eight catches for 169 yards in the first meeting. On the season, Jalen Hurts ranks first in Pro Football Focus’s adjusted completion percentage, which strips away drops, spikes, and throwaways. The Eagles offense is third in EPA per drive, behind only the Bills and Chiefs. If Heinicke makes some second-reaction plays and Washington’s defensive line pressures Hurts, this could be a competitive game in the fourth. But there’s little reason to doubt the Eagles here, based on what we’ve seen through nine weeks. The pick: Eagles (-10.5).

Week 10 NFL game picks: Cowboys hand Packers sixth straight loss; 49ers roll over Chargers – NFL.com

The Commanders have won two of three Taylor Heinicke starts, with luck and an improved defense being the biggest factors. Heinicke regularly gives his opponents 3-to-4 chances a game to create takeaways. The Eagles have forced the most turnovers in the NFL while giving up the fewest. Washington, meanwhile, is tied for 29th in takeaways. In short: Expect Philly to get three extra possessions and roll.

2022 NFL midseason predictions: Picking division winners, Super Bowl teams, NFL MVP and more – PFF

SAM MONSON picks: Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles and Bills were my Super Bowl Picks before the season, and they both look good. The Eagles have the most well-rounded team in the game and have the potential to put it to anyone in a one-off encounter.

Spadaro: A ‘humbled’ Jordan Mailata learns critical lesson in pursuit of Greatness – PE.com

There is this pursuit of perfection that Jordan Mailata has, a Relentless Chase that drives him to be the best he can be – which is among the very best left tackles in the entire NFL. As Mailata prepared for practice on Thursday at the NovaCare Complex and Monday night’s game against Washington, he reflected on the win in Houston a week earlier and, specifically, a couple of snaps during which he wasn’t at his best that he is using as a teaching point to vault him to even more success. This is what happens in the NFL: You aren’t going to be perfect. And when you play left tackle and the game is on national television – as it was against the Texans – any misstep is magnified. In an otherwise fine performance, Mailata had two snaps he would love to have back and on both plays quarterback Jalen Hurts was hit. Making Mistakes is just not in Mailata’s DNA. However, cornerback Steven Nelson blitzed off the edge early in the second quarter of the game and reached Hurts, forcing a fumble that the Texans recovered and then end Jerry Hughes had a quick get-off to win the edge and reach Hurts early in the third quarter. Otherwise, Mailata was flawless. But those two plays gnawed at him … “Poor sets for me, unlike myself and the standard that Stout (Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Jeff Stoutland) holds. I’ve gotta protect my QB. It’s as simple as that,” Mailata said, taking the blame even though Head Coach Nick Sirianni did so at the team meeting and to the media. “He (Sirianni) explained it to us in the team meeting, but still, as an Offensive lineman, I should still block the guy in front of me. It’s not Coach himself. I get paid to pass protect and run block and I didn’t do my job on those two plays.”

How Dean is handling life as a backup with the Eagles – NBCSP

But so far, Dean has been relegated to special teams duty and Scout team reps at practice on defense as he patiently waits his turn. “I love this team and I love that we’re winning,” Dean said Thursday. “I came here to play defense, and that’s what I keep working towards, but we’re 8-0, the defense is playing great, and I have nothing to complain about. “My time will come, but right now, this is my role and I’m just focused on getting better every day and being ready when my number is called.” Dean is playing a ton on special teams — with 18 snaps per game, he’s fourth on the team, behind Shaun Bradley (20), K’Von Wallace (20) and Zech McPhearson (19).

5 bold predictions for Giants over second half of 2022-23 season – Big Blue View

Giants hand Eagles first (only?) loss. Now, this is a bold prediction.. When I broached the idea of ​​including it here with BBV’s Chris Pflum, this was his response: “Philly isn’t going undefeated, and the Giants do have two games against them. So it could happen.” I agree. The Eagles are going to win the NFC East. They are, however, going to lose to somebody, maybe a couple of somebody, along the way. The Giants’ first crack at the Eagles comes in Week 14 (Dec. 11) at MetLife Stadium. The second game is the season finale in Philadelphia on Jan. 8. How Delicious would that game be if the Giants entered needing a win to reach the playoffs, the Eagles entered 16-0 with a shot at history, and the Giants pulled off the upset in Philly?

Study shows Dallas Cowboys are one of the least lucky teams in NFL while Philadelphia Eagles near top – Blogging The Boys

Only five teams (New England, Cleveland, Buffalo, Cincinnati, and Carolina) are benefiting more from luck in that they have had fewer wins attributed to the magic L-word. Meanwhile, on the other side of the Spectrum (so looking at the teams most benefiting from luck), we have the Pittsburgh Steelers leading the way with two wins estimated to be coming directly from luck. This is particularly depressing for the Steelers in that they have exactly two wins so far this season! But after Pittsburgh, we have the rest of the NFC East. The New York Giants are the team in the division most benefiting from luck while the Washington Commanders come in right behind them with the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth overall spot. Each of them has over an estimated win coming directly from the result of “luck” which is certainly fodder for Divisional debates. While it is certainly fun to show this information to supporters of the other Divisional teams, I think I speak for all of us in saying that we are hardly calling the success that the other teams have experienced this season totally fraudulent. But it is certainly worth mentioning that looking through an objectively-defined prism all of the Giants, Commanders, and Eagles have benefited more from the aforementioned bounce of the ball than this season.

Our expert Picks for NFL Week 10 – SB Nation

This is pain on so many levels. Not only does it mean giving credit to the Eagles, but also diving into the minefield which is the conversation about whether Dak Prescott is elite. Reactions ran the gamut from people wondering if RJ had been kidnapped, to those FURIOUS he’d made a claim like this and they were ready to fight over it. Full credit to RJ for taking his lumps like a champ and putting this one out there, because I know it had to hurt.

…

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio