Eagles Men’s Basketball Preview – Edgewood College Athletics

1 st – The Eagles will miss Eli Hartjes, who finished top in the Nation in free throw percentage last year. Hartjes also played 34.25 minutes a game for the Eagles while averaging 20 points per game.

2 – Two Eagles finished with All-NACC First Team honors last season. Hartjes and Jake Schroeckenthaler both received the honor, with Schroeckenthaler returning to a key role for the Eagles this year.

9 – Nine of the 13 NACC squads finished with a winning record in conference play. Concordia Chicago, Concordia Wisconsin, and St. Norbert split the regular season title last year, while Marian won the conference tournament and earned the conference’s automatic NCAA bid. The Sabers fell to #5 UW-Platteville in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

1 – Of the Eagles double-digit average scorers last year, only Schroeckenthaler returns with his 21.4 points per game. Adam Baierl and Caden Nelson round out the top-three Returners in average points per game with 9.3 and 8.5 respectively.

9th – Edgewood College was slated for a ninth-place finish in the NACC Preseason poll. Opinions were all over the place in the poll, with St. Norbert taking the top spot by three points while Marian earned 12 first place votes to the Green Knights’ eight. Concordia Chicago finished in third with three first-place votes, while fourth-place Wisconsin Lutheran, fifth-place Benedictine, and sixth-place Illinois Tech were separated by 21 points. The sixth-place Scarlet Hawks earned three first-place votes.

“There are no easy nights in our conference as anybody can beat anybody 1-13,” said Meyer.