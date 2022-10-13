Eagles match rare feat only accomplished by one team in NFL history and that team went to the Super Bowl

During the NFL season, the league hands out Weekly Awards that go to the best offensive, defensive and special teams player from each conference. For Week 5, the Philadelphia Eagles took home another award when kicker Cameron Dicker was named the Special Teams Player of the Week.

The fact that Dicker took home the award isn’t exactly notable, but the fact that the award went to an Eagles player is definitely notable and that’s because it allowed the team to make NFL history. The achievement by Dicker means that the Eagles have now had at least one player of the week for the first five weeks of the season, which is a feat so rare that it’s only been accomplished by one other team ever.

Here’s a look at the Eagles players who have won the award this year:

Week 1: Zach McPhearson (Special teams)

Week 2: Darius Slay (Defense)

Week 3: Brandon Graham (Defense)

Week 4: Haason Reddick (Defense)

Week 5: Cameron Dicker (Special teams)

Flat pointed out by Eagles PRthe only other team that has had a player of the week for five straight weeks to start the season would be the 1991 Buffalo Bills.

Here’s a look at how the Bills were able to win the award five straight times more than 30 years ago:

Week 1: Thurman Thomas (Offense)

Week 2: Jim Kelly (Offense)

Week 3: Thurman Thomas (Offense)

Week 4: Cornelius Bennett (Defense)

Week 5: Nate Odomes (Defense)

That’s some impressive company for the Eagles to join, especially when you consider just how good the Bills were that year. Not only did they finish with the second-best record in the NFL at 13-3, but they also ended up making it to Super Bowl XXVI where they would eventually lose to Washington.

Those five players helped make up the core of a Bills team that made it to four straight Super Bowls from 1990 to 1993. The Eagles probably won’t make it to four straight Super Bowls, but they’d probably be more than happy just making it to one over the next four years, and right now, they look like a serious contender to end up in Super Bowl LVII.