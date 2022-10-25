Eagles land behind Bills in NFL Power Rankings after Week 7 bye

The Eagles are 6-0 and heading into 11 straight weeks of football after a much-needed bye.

The Week 8 power rankings are out, and even as the NFL’s only unbeaten team, Philadelphia has landed behind the Bills again and the Chiefs in specific platforms.

Buffalo is 5-1 and riding high after a win over the Chiefs in Kansas City in Week 6, and they’re returning from a Week 7 bye.

Here are your power rankings for the Eagles as they prepare for an in-state matchup against the Steelers.