Eagles HC Nick Sirianni is Jalen Hurts’ 2022 NFL MVP odds

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was named a finalist for the 2022 NFL MVP and 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Awards on Wednesday. The winners for both awards will be revealed during next month’s NFL Honors show.

Eagles head Coach Nick Sirianni has had a front-row seat to watch Hurts orchestrate one of the most prolific seasons by a quarterback in team history. For Sirianni, he believes that the third-year passer does have a strong case to become the second player in franchise history to win the NFL MVP award.

“His body of work speaks for itself,” Sirianni said during a press conference ahead of the NFC title game. “He’s had a phenomenal year. Now, I get to watch it, I’m biased, right, and I get to watch every one of his games and correct every one of his games. … Again, I think Jalen [Hurts] is going to say the same thing. Yeah, Awards are nice, but we have much bigger team goals in mind.

“And I hope Jalen wins it, right, because you want that for your players. He’s had a great year. But I know there are other people deserving as well. He’s just going to continue to go about his business and get ready for this next game.”

As Sirianni Touched on, Hurts has bigger goals in mind, especially as the Eagles are on the doorstep of clinching a spot in Super Bowl 57. Hurts has gone all out over the past year to work on his craft to help get the Eagles to this stage in the playoffs, which Sirianni is very appreciative of.

“Whether that’s in the weight room, whether that’s in the training room, whether that’s in the film room, this guy is obsessed with getting better,” Sirianni said. “He’s obsessed with getting better. The thing I really admire about that is that he doesn’t allow — again, the season can go like this (motioning up and down), right, and it does that and that’s just the nature of the season, but he doesn’t allow the Highs or the Lows of the season to dictate his next move. He is so even-keeled and so locked in. That will to win.

“Again, it’s all that, it’s all him being here, him leading his teammates, him connecting with his teammates, all those different things. … He’s so even-keeled. I find that a big part of his will to win, right, in the sense of like — he just played an unbelievable game but he’s got this look on his face like, I can do more. I’m going to get better from it. It’s amazing.”

Hurts has so far tallied 38 touchdowns (24 pass, 14 rush) over 16 games played this season, including the playoffs.