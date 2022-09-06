Eagles GM Howie Roseman Admits Major NFL Draft Regret

The Eagles have been among the most aggressive teams during the NFL’s preseason transaction period as they try to position themselves atop the NFC East and as a legitimate contender in the conference. One of the moves that the organization made was to cut ties with former first-round draft pick Jalen Reagor, trading him to the Vikings after just two seasons together.

Reagor, a Speedy wide receiver out of TCU, was selected by Philadelphia with the No. 21 picks in the 2020 NFL draft. However, he never quite lived up to the expectations that came with being a first-round pick as he never eclipsed more than 400 yards in either year with the Eagles and caught just three total touchdown passes.

The selection of Reagor was doubly disappointing considering he was a part of a draft that featured receivers like Jerry Jeudy, Ceedee Lamb, Tee Higgins and Michael Pittman. Justin Jefferson, who was chosen by the Viking just one pick after the Eagles took Reagor, has been the leader among that group of 2020 wide receivers after making 108 receptions for 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

