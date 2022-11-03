Eagles draft Picks 2023: Full list of Philadelphia selections for 2023 NFL Draft after Robert Quinn trade

The Eagles are arguably the best team in the NFL and are clearly the NFC’s top team. Even still, they have a lot to look forward to in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Philadelphia is armed with two first-round selections and will be among the teams with the most buying power on draft day in 2023. The Eagles may not end up with a premium selection, but they will be able to move up if they so desire to target a potential blue-chip prospect.

And either way, they will be positioned to add to their already deep and talented roster.

Howie Roseman has done an excellent job of turning the Eagles into a contender in recent seasons. He was the architect of their Super Bowl 52 win and appears on track to compete for another title this season and beyond.

How many Picks will Roseman have at his disposal to improve upon the Eagles? Here’s what to know about their stash of 2023 NFL Draft picks.

Eagles draft picks 2023

The Eagles are armed with plenty of capital in the 2023 NFL Draft despite the trades that they have made to upgrade their roster. Philadelphia will have six picks in total and four during the draft’s first two days.

That includes two first-round picks, one of which the Eagles acquired from the Saints before the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Eagles have sent away most of their mid-round draft picks as part of trades for veteran players. Their fourth-round pick was moved to acquire pass rusher Robert Quinn; their fifth-round pick was a part of the team’s trade to land versatile defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson; and Philadelphia’s sixth-round pick was dealt as part of the compensation needed to acquire cornerback Josiah Scott.

Below is a look at the six picks that the Eagles have in the 2023 NFL Draft:

First-round pick (own)

First-round pick (via New Orleans in 2022 draft pick trade)

Second-round pick (own)

Third-round pick (own)

Seventh-round pick (own)

Seventh-round pick (via Minnesota in Jalen Reagor trade)

Considering the wheeling and dealing that Howie Roseman is known for, having these assets is solid for the Eagles. They will likely look to pick up some more Picks in the early stages of Day 3, but they can do that by moving down on draft day, be it from one of their first-round Picks or one of their Day 2 picks.

Will the Eagles get compensatory picks in 2023?

The Eagles are among the 18 NFL teams not projected to receive a compensatory pick in 2023.

The NFL Awards 32 compensatory Picks on an annual basis to teams depending on which lose the most free-agent talent. The bigger the contract signed, the higher the compensatory pick for the departing player will be.

The NFL also has a program that awards teams that have a minority head coach or general manager hired from their organization with a third-round compensatory pick.

The Eagles didn’t fit into either bucket, so they will have only six picks unless they make any sort of trade.

Where will the Eagles pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The Eagles currently have two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. One is trending towards becoming a top-10 pick while the other could end up being the last pick in the first round of the draft.

The pick that the Eagles own from the Saints is the better of the two selections. The Saints have a 3-5 record through eight games and would have the No. 8 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft if it happened today.

That is certainly subject to change. The pick’s value could take a hit if the Saints win the wide-open NFC South. But for now, the Eagles have to like the direction in which the Saints are trending.

As for Philadelphia’s own pick, which is currently projected to be the final pick in the first round of the draft, No. 31 overalls. The Eagles remain a perfect 7-0 and can improve to 8-0 with a win in Week 9. As long as they stay perfect, they will be the team projected to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in February.

There are only 31 picks in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, as the Dolphins forfeited theirs due to a tampering scandal. That will work to the Eagles’ benefit this season.