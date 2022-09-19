Eagles Cheerleaders take the game to new horizons

After the festival, there was a flag football game where young men and women were able to show their skills against some NFL players, including Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (Nigeria), Texans defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (Nigeria), Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Ghana), and Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (Liberia), as well as NFL Legends Mathias Kiwanuka (Uganda), Roman Oben (Cameroon), and Osi Umenyiora (Nigeria).

“The excitement level and Talent at the Flag Football Fest was insane! All the kids in attendance had pure Talent and growth! It was nothing but smiles on everyone’s faces as they tried a new football drill and executed it with determination and passion. They listened so intently to the NFL players whenever they spoke and pushed themselves to an entirely new level,” Taylor said.

Gabriela added, “Not only did the participants have a great time during the flag football game, but we were amazed at how naturally gifted these kids were! And to have NFL players working with them who were all originally from Africa definitely gave them a sense of pride. Seeing someone like you from your home country be so successful gave the players and the participants a much deeper sense of connection and appreciation for the initiative as a whole!”

This is truly just the beginning of what will be a wonderful way for the Eagles and the NFL to get more people excited about and involved in the game of football on a global level. Both women stated their love of the country of Ghana at first sight.

“From the moment we landed, the people of Ghana were so welcoming and kind to us,” Gabriela said. “Everywhere we went, we were greeted with bright smiles and hospitality. I am Grateful for every single opportunity given to me since I have been a Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleader and enjoy sharing my passion for this organization with the best fans in the NFL whether that’s here in Philly or all around the world!

“Everywhere I have been there is no doubt that I will run into an Eagles fan and their love for the game and this team is unmatched. I am proud to represent strong young women from our community and show them that with Dedication and hard work you can accomplish anything.”