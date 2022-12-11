Eagles’ Brown fined by NFL for spanking field goal post
The NFL fined Philadelphia Eagles’ wide receiver AJ Brown $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct stemming from a Naughty Celebration against his former team last Sunday, the Tennessee Titans.
During the Eagles’ 35-10 beatdown of the Titans, Brown celebrated a touchdown, which officials later overturned after review, by spanking the field goal post with a towel.
After the game, Brown told Reporters it was a message to the Titans, where he played the first three seasons of his career before being dealt to Philly during the 2022 draft.
“Today I’m gonna have to give you this whooping, but I still love you,” Brown told reporters.
While Brown’s touchdown was wiped off the scoreboard, thus voiding his celebration, the former Pro Bowler made up for it by scoring again on the very next play.
Brown put on a show against his former squad. While frustrated Titans fans watched on from home, Brown bullied their team, catching eight of 10 targets for 119 yards and two touchdowns.
In his first season wearing the Midnight green, Brown leads the Eagles in nearly every receiving category, including receiving yards (950), yards per reception (15.6), yards per game (79.2), and touchdowns (nine).
Meanwhile, Brown and fellow wideout DeVonta Smith have 61 catches on the year, tied for the team lead.