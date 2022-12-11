Eagles’ Brown fined by NFL for spanking field goal post

During the Eagles’ 35-10 beatdown of the Titans, Brown celebrated a touchdown, which officials later overturned after review, by spanking the field goal post with a towel.

After the game, Brown told Reporters it was a message to the Titans, where he played the first three seasons of his career before being dealt to Philly during the 2022 draft.

“Today I’m gonna have to give you this whooping, but I still love you,” Brown told reporters.