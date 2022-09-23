Eagles’ Britain Covey Parked With Fans for First NFL Home Game

Your first day of work is always nerve racking. Naturally, you’d probably leave your house a little early so that you don’t get lost and make a good first impression, but almost always something goes awry. For Eagles Rookie Britain Covey, it wasn’t exactly a warm welcome to his first home game on the active roster.

Covey went unselected in the 2022 NFL draft out of Utah but signed with Philadelphia in August before he was waived and then added to the practice squad. He got moved to the active roster and was going to make his Lincoln Financial Field debut during Monday’s primetime game against the Vikings, but when he got to the stadium, security didn’t believe who he was.

He had yet to get the proper credentials for the team parking lot, and standing at 5’8” he didn’t exactly look like your typical NFL athlete.

