Eagles’ Britain Covey Parked With Fans for First NFL Home Game

Your first day of work is always nerve racking. Naturally, you’d probably leave your house a little early so that you don’t get lost and make a good first impression, but almost always something goes awry. For Eagles Rookie Britain Covey, it wasn’t exactly a warm welcome to his first home game on the active roster.

Covey went unselected in the 2022 NFL draft out of Utah but signed with Philadelphia in August before he was waived and then added to the practice squad. He got moved to the active roster and was going to make his Lincoln Financial Field debut during Monday’s primetime game against the Vikings, but when he got to the stadium, security didn’t believe who he was.

He had yet to get the proper credentials for the team parking lot, and standing at 5’8” he didn’t exactly look like your typical NFL athlete.

“I said, ‘I’ve been elevated to the active roster. I’m a return guy,’” Covey told ESPN. “They kind of looked at me skeptically, and after a little bit they were like, ‘Look, man. We’re sorry. You just don’t have the pass.’ I didn’t want to make a scene so I just said, ‘OK, just point me to where everybody else parks.’ And so they pointed me to where everybody else parks.”

The 25-year-old rookie parked with the fans before he made his home debut where he returned three punts for 14 yards in his second NFL game. Thankfully, the credentials he did have allowed him to bypass the $45 parking fee.

