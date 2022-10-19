Eagles boys soccer eliminated in section Finals

Senior Zachary Fier sits dejected on the field after the Eagles’ loss to Edina on Tuesday. Photo by Rick Olson

The No. 3 Seeded Eden Prairie boys soccer team fell to top seed Edina 2-1 in overtime in the Class 2AAA section Finals Tuesday night.

Eagles co-head Coach Rob St. Clair consoles senior Sebastian Bocanegra-Lima (7) after the Eagles’ loss to Edina on Tuesday. Photo by Rick Olson

The game, played at a neutral site field at Prior Lake High School, was scoreless through the first half. Edina opened the scoring on senior forward Luke Aadalen’s goal with 39:53 remaining in the second half.

The Eagles wasted no time to even the score. Senior forward Sebastian Bocanegra-Lima’s goal just three minutes later tied the game at 1.

The game remained deadlocked at the end of regulation and went into overtime, marking the eighth OT game of the season for the Eagles.

Eden Prairie dominated the extra minutes, but with 5:18 remaining in the second overtime, Hornets junior forward Carson Dederichs slipped the ball by Eagles goalkeeper Zach Diermeier for the game-winner.

The loss ends the Eagles’ season with an overall record of 10-6-2. Edina moves on to the state tournament.

